Zach Bryan allegedly removes John Moreland's collaboration track from latest album as singers' feud escalates 

Zach Bryan, the country artist behind the chart-topping album The Great American Bar Scene, has allegedly removed the collaborative track Memphis; The Blues featuring John Moreland from streaming platforms. The decision follows Moreland's Instagram post mocking Bryan's $350 million Warner Records deal and calling him "the f—in off-brand version of me," escalating a public feud between the two.

Ad

The dispute began this week on Wednesday when Moreland shared a photo of his tattooed head. He wrote a caption on the photo referencing Bryan's reported $350 million contract renewal and catalog sale. Though Moreland deleted the post soon after, Zach Bryan responded via Instagram Stories, writing:

“Not trying to be dramatic but refuse to have anyone with a problem with me on my records. Replacing ‘Memphis the Blues.’”

Ad

Trending

“Off-brand” jab sparks Zach Bryan’s track removal (Image via Instagram/@zachlanebryan)

The track was subsequently grayed out or removed from Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, and other services. Bryan clarified he plans to re-release the song without Moreland's vocals, stating:

Ad

"Gonna re-release it btw!!! All is well!!"

Moreland, a fellow Tulsa native, will still earn royalties as a co-writer. Representatives for both artists have not yet commented publicly about this ongoing feud.

From collaboration to conflict: The rise and fall of Zach Bryan-John Moreland collab

Ad

Zach Bryan and John Moreland co-wrote Memphis; The Blues for Bryan's album, The Great American Bar Scene. The song made its way to the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2024, debuting at No. 83. The collaboration initially seemed amicable until Moreland's recent Instagram story on May 7, which targeted Bryan's lucrative Warner deal.

Zach Bryan addressed the diss in two Instagram Stories on May 9, expressing confusion over Moreland's hostility.

“Yooo just saw this from an artist I’ve always respected and supported… Confused as shit, Tulsans look out for Tulsans.”

Ad

Moreland's criticism surprised fans, given the duo's prior collaboration. However, the Oklahoma singer-songwriter has a history of public clashes, including a 2023 Instagram rant about a physical altercation with Turnpike Troubadours' Kyle Nix. Moreland described Nix as "a f***ing third-grader… kicking you in the head" and criticized the band, writing, "F**k that whole band honestly," as per Variety.

Zach Bryan's album features other high-profile collaborations with Bruce Springsteen and John Mayer, neither of whom has publicly addressed the feud. The removal of Memphis; The Blues marks the first time Bryan has altered a released album in response to interpersonal conflict.

Ad

Moreland, who has released 10 albums since 2008, has not commented further on the dispute. Bryan and Moreland's falling-out contrasts with Bryan's previous support for Moreland, whom he cited as an influence in past interviews.

As of now, Memphis; The Blues remains unavailable in its original form. Fans await Bryan's re-recorded version, which he claims will resolve the issue "if it goes down for a bit" in an Instagram story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More