10 all-time greatest Team Sweden players to ever play best-on-best international tourneys feat. Daniel and Henrik Sedin

The 4 Nations Face-Off provides Team Sweden with an opportunity to prove it’s a hockey powerhouse as much as any other team in the tournament. That is why it’s worth looking into previous editions of Swedish lineups to extract the 10 all-time Swedish players to ever play best-on-best international tournaments.

10 all-time greatest Team Sweden players to ever play best-on-best international tourneys

#10. Mats Sundin

Long-time Toronto Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin was among a stacked 1998 Team Sweden squad at the Nagano Olympics and the gold medal-winning side at the 2006 Turin Olympics. Sundin scored three goals in four games for the Swedes, who failed to medal in the tournament. Sundin still holds several Leafs records as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

#9. Peter Forsberg

Colorado Avalanche great Peter Forsberg was also part of the powerhouse 1998 Swedish side at the Nagano Olympics. He had five points in four games. Forsberg won two Stanley Cups in Colorado while ranking among the best European-born goal scorers of all time.

#8. Daniel Alfredsson

Daniel Alfredsson led Team Sweden in Nagano, scoring two goals and three assists in four games. He led the Swedish side with 10 points in eight games in Turin 2006. Alfredsson is an Ottawa Senators franchise icon, scoring 1,157 points in 1,246 games. He became a member of the Hall of Fame in 2022.

#7. Nicklas Lidstrom

Ranked among the best blue liners of all time, the Detroit Red Wings captain and seven-time Norris Trophy winner first played in 1998 at Nagano, but then the gold-medal Team Sweden side at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

#6. Henrik Lundqvist

The New York Rangers Hall of Famer was between the pipes in the 2006 Turin games. Lundqvist backstopped the gold medal-winning Swedish side with a 2.33 GAA and a .907 SV% as he went 5-1 in the tournament. He ended his NHL career with 459 wins and the 2012 Vezina Trophy.

#5. Nicklas Backstrom

The former Washington Capitals top-line center played for the gold-medal-winning 2006 Swedish side and the 2014 team that won silver at the Sochi Olympics in Russia. Backstrom chipped in four assists in 2014 as the Swedes fell to Canada in the Final. Injuries ended Backstrom’s career after tallying 1,033 points in 1,105 games. He retired as the Capitals all-time assist leader with 762 and the 2018 Stanley Cup.

#4. Alexander Steen

Alexander Steen was a member of the 2014 silver-winning side at Sochi. His four points in six games helped Team Sweden get past the competition. The former St. Louis Blues leader scored 622 points in 1,018 games and was crucial in the team’s miraculous 2018 Cup run.

#3. Erik Karlsson

The three-time Norris Trophy winner led Sweden in scoring at the Sochi Games. His eight points in six games proved decisive in helping his team win silver. Karlsson currently plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins and is on track for the Hall of Fame once his playing days are done.

#2. Henrik Sedin

Henrik Sedin was drafted No. 3 overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the famous 1999 draft. The Canucks got it right with Sedin, who went on to score 1,070 points in 1,330 games. He was on the gold medal-winning squad in Turin.

#1. Daniel Sedin

Henrik’s twin brother Daniel was drafted No. 2 overall by the Canucks. Daniel captained the Canucks for the better part of a decade, leading Team Sweden at the 2006 Turin games. His 1,041 points in 1,306 games are among team records to go with the 2011 Art Ross Trophy.

