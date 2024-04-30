2024 Calder Trophy finalists: NHL names three rookies vying for top prize

The NHL has announced the three Calder Trophy finalists on Tuesday.

The NHL Awards will take place following the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Starting on April 29 for 10 straight days. On Monday, the Vezina trophy finalists, which is awarded to the best goalie, was revealed.

Now, on Tuesday, the Calder Trophy finalists, which is awarded to the league's top rookie, have been revealed.

Calder Trophy finalists

1) Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard was named as one of the three finalists for the Calder Trophy, which isn't a surprise.

Bedard was the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. This season, Bedard played in 68 games, recording 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points. It was a great rookie season for the Blackhawks star, who did miss some time due to a broken jaw.

2) Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

Brock Faber was named a Calder finalist

Brock Faber, a defenseman for the Minnesota Wild, is one of the three finalists for the Calder Trophy.

Faber played a massive role for the Wild this season, as he led rookies in ice time per game at 24:58 and also led rookies in blocked shots with 31.

Despite his rookie status, Faber led Minnesota and was ranked sixth in the league in ice time. He concluded the season with eight goals and 39 assists for 47 points, having participated in all 82 games.

3) Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Luke Hughes is the final Calder finalist

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes is the final Calder finalist.

Hughes played all 82 games for the Devils this season and led all rookie defensemen in power-play points with 25 and power-play goals with five.

Hughes finished the season with nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points.

When will the rest of the finalists be announced?

The NHL will be announcing finalists for awards for the next eight days. The dates of the announcement are as follows:

May 1: Norris Trophy (Best Defenseman)

May 2: Masterton Award (Perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey)

May 3: Jack Adams (Coach of the Year).

May 4: Lady Byng Trophy (Sportsmanship)

May 5: Sleke Trophy (Defensive forward)

May 6: Will O'Ree Community Hero Award

May 7: Hart Trophy (MVP, voted by media)

May 8: Ted Lindsay Award (MVP, voted by players)