"Extremely false" "More impactful true": NHL fans debate over Brock Faber having a better rookie season than Connor Bedard 

A recent poll by the NHL Network asking fans whether rookie defenseman Brock Faber is having a better season than rookie forward Connor Bedard has sparked a heated debate among hockey fans.

In the poll posted on social media, the NHL Network showed a graphic comparing the stats of the two rookies so far this season. Bedard has played 61 games, scoring 21 goals and 37 assists for 58 points. He has a -38 plus/minus rating and averages 19:45 time on ice per game.

Meanwhile, Faber has suited up for 75 games, tallying seven goals and 34 assists for 41 points. He has a +2 rating and averages 25:02 minutes per game.

The post asked fans to weigh in: "True or False: Brock Faber is having a better rookie season than Connor Bedard."

Reactions were split amongst fans, with some firmly on Team Bedard and others making the case for Faber:

In response to the poll, one fan commented: "Extremely false. You had to add the plus/minus stat to make it seem close."

Another fan countered "More impactful. True," citing Faber's defensive position and ice time.

Here are some more fan reactions to the poll on X:

False are you serious.. less games more goals and assists. One fan worte on X.

"Seems like people just looking at the stats presented here don’t realize Faber is a defensemen. He’s definitely having the better season. The guy is already one of the better ones in the league." Another fan wrote.

"Bedard is an elite offensive talent but awful defensively. Faber does literally everything well." a user said.

"False. Bedard is playing on one of the worst rosters ever assembled." another fan wrote.

"TRUE.....I love it, D-man for the win." a used said.

"False and everybody knows it." another user said.

"Adding the +/- stat is nasty work". a fan worte.

But the debate exemplifies how neither Faber nor Bedard has emerged as a runaway favorite for the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year.

Calder Trophy race between Connor Bedard and Brock Faber

The Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top rookie, appears to be a two-horse race this season between forwards Connor Bedard and Brock Faber.

Faber himself acknowledged that Bedard deserves credit, saying:

"He's an incredible player in this league, already, at 18 years old. As an 18-year-old kid, that’s crazy. That’s me three years ago. He’s a superstar in this league already, and he’s going to be for a long time. … You’ve got to tip your cap to a guy like that.” Faber said to The Athletic.

While Connor Bedard has the edge in highlights and raw offensive talent, Faber's ice time and steadiness as a young defenseman make this a close race. When Bedard was injured in January and February, Faber led all rookies with 17 points in 16 games.