2024 NHL Free Agency: 5 most shocking signings on Day 1 feat. Steven Stamkos with Predators

Day 1 of NHL free agency did not disappoint. The flurry of activity included some predictable moves. However, some moves have left fans and insiders stunned. Amid the buzz, one team stands out as the early winner of this off-season’s NHL free agency.

So, here’s a look at the five most shocking signings as Day 1 of NHL free agency is in the books.

5 most shocking signings on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Free Agency

#5: Elias Lindholm to Boston

While it was clear that Elias Lindholm was not re-signing in Vancouver, it was unclear where he would end up next season. The surprise answer was Boston. The Bruins inked Lindholm to a seven-year, $54.25 million contract.

The deal works very well for both sides as Lindholm essentially becomes the Bruins’ number-one center. Boston fans can now imagine captain Brad Marchand flanking Lindholm as the Bruins look to remain a contender in the Eastern Conference.

#4: Anthony Duclair to the Islanders

This move wasn’t quite Earth-shattering. However, kudos to the Islanders for keeping this move quiet until it was announced. Duclair had been linked to several teams but not the Islanders. The four-year deal looks good, as the Isles need depth scoring.

At this point, Duclair could be a good option to slide in with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri on the Isles’ second line.

#3: Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the Leafs

The Leafs followed up the not-so-secret signing of Chris Tanev with the signing of Oliver Ekman-Larsson to a four-year deal. The contract carries a cap hit of $3.5 million annually. This move was particularly surprising as Ekman-Larsson is coming off a Cup win with the Florida Panthers.

Perhaps the move responds more to Ekman-Larsson’s desire for a longer-term deal. Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving has not been shy to give free agents more years in exchange for a lower AAV. That seems to be the strategy thus far for Toronto.

#2: Jonathan Marchessault to Nashville

The Preds hit two home runs on the first day of NHL Free Agency. The first was Jonathan Marchessault. The former Golden Knight gets a five-year deal worth $5.5 million annually. This signing is a fantastic move for the Preds. The club desperately needed more scoring.

Marchessault, a 40-goal scorer, will easily fit into the Preds’ top six. Early estimates pin Marchessault on the top line. However, the Preds now have the flexibility to move pieces around as needs dictate.

#1: Steven Stamkos to Nashville

The Predators’ second home run of the day was signing Steven Stamkos to a four-year deal. The contract carries an AAV of $8 million. This deal came as a shock to most as Nashville emerged as a late entrant to the Stamkos sweepstakes.

With this move, Nashville is now in the conversation among the best teams in the Western Conference. The Preds will look to build on last season’s playoff appearance with what looks to be a deep lineup that can go on a long postseason run.

