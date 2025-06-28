The 2025 NHL Draft has come and gone. All 224 selections are in, and now begins the process of sifting through all of the players that could make it to the NHL one day.

Among the big names called on Day 1, some interesting picks could emerge from Day 2 selections. These players could have a significant impact on their teams, making those teams that failed to pick them regret their decisions.

So, here’s a look at five sleeper picks from the 2025 NHL Draft who could become the biggest steals of the class.

Top 5 steals from 2025 NHL Draft

#5 Round 2 – Jacob Romback, Nashville Predators

Jacob Rombach was projected to go in the first round. The Predators were fortunate to have the 6’6” blue liner fall all the way to #35. The Preds scooped him up at once.

Rombach could be the best player from the second round as some clubs reached to take players in the first round that weren’t projected to go that high. If Rombach turns into a solid shutdown defenseman, he could make other teams look foolish.

#4 Round 3 – Nathan Behm, Chicago Blackhawks

Nathan Behm is an 18-year-old winger taken by Chicago with the 66th pick. Behm was considered a second-round selection, but fell to the early third.

Behm is considered an offensive forward with the adjective “sniper” attached to his name. He has the potential to turn into a solid middle-six forward. That could make him the best pick of the third round in the 2025 NHL Draft.

#3 Round 4– Gustav Hillstrom, New Jersey Devils

Swedish forward Gustav Hillstrom inexplicably fell all the way to the New Jersey Devils at #114. The 18-year-old projects as a two-way center and a playmaker.

Hillstrom was ranked as a late second-rounder, but fell all the way to the end of the fourth. That could make him an absolute steal for the Devils at this pick.

#2 Round 5 – Noah Laberge, Buffalo Sabres

Noah Laberge is a left-shot defenseman described as a mobile, two-way defenseman. At 6’1”, he’s got enough size to compete at the NHL level.

He was ranked 85th by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters. Yet, he fell all the way to the fifth round at #135. Laberge could turn into a solid middle-pairing defenseman, making him a great pickup in the fifth round.

#1 Round 6 – David Rozsival

The Devils were at it again, taking Rozsival in the sixth round at #161. Rozsival could have gone much earlier, as soon as the late fourth round.

The 18-year-old Czech looks like a solid bottom-six winger with potential to climb into a middle-six role due to his strong forechecking and good skating skills.

New Jersey could make away like bandits by taking two great picks late in the 2025 NHL Draft.

