2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 best remaining players after Round 1 ft. Malcolm Spence

Day 1 of the 2025 NHL Draft did not disappoint. The best players went in the first round, giving their teams high-end talent to build around.

Now that the first round is in the books, teams will shift their attention to Rounds 2-7 on Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft.

That situation means that teams will reassess the players remaining on the board and pick the best players for their needs.

So, here’s a look at the 10 best remaining players after Round 1 of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Top 10 best remaining players after Round 1 of 2025 NHL Draft

#10 Eric Nilson

Eric Nilson is described as a two-way center. The Swedish forward is somewhat undersized at 5’11” and 156 pounds. But he has the talent to blossom into a great middle-six center.

Nilson is pledged to Michigan State in the NCAA after a successful season at Djurgardens, scoring 38 points in 37 games.

#9 William Moore

Moore is another solid center. Moore comes from the US U-18 club and looks like a playmaking, middle-six option. He’s got size at 6’2” and 175 pounds.

Moore will be headed to Boston College next season after scoring 27 goals and 59 points in 64 games with the US U-18 national team.

Teams looking for a center to round out their lineups could give Moore a long look.

#8 Jacob Rombach

Jacob Romback is a huge defenseman. He’s listed at 6’6” and 196 pounds. It’s somewhat surprising that Romabach didn’t sneak into the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. So, he should be among the first picks to come off the board in the second round.

Rombach scored five goals and added 18 points in 57 games for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. He will be headed to the University of Minnesota next season.

#7 Ethan Czata

Ethan Czata of the Niagara Ice Dogs is an 18-year-old center. He’s 6’1” and 174 pounds. He projects as more of a defensive forward who can score.

Czata scored 21 goals and 55 points in 68 games for the Ice Dogs this past season. He could be a fantastic choice for a team looking to add a defensive center for their middle-six.

#6 Shane Vansaghi

Shane Vansaghi is a winger from Michigan State in the NCAA. He’s got size at 6’2” and 210 pounds. He projects as a power forward and could be poised to turn pro once he’s done in the NCAA.

He scored six goals and 16 points in 37 games this past season. While numbers aren’t overly impressive, another season could help Vansaghi take the next step forward.

#5 Cole McKinney

Cole McKinney is another American center. He’s pledged to the University of Michigan next season. He spent this past season with the US U-18 national team, scoring 27 goals and 61 points in 60 games.

At 6 feet and 200 pounds. McKinney has the size to be a physical forward with skills to match. He could fit into a 2C role if his skills can translate well into the NHL.

#4 Daniil Prokhorov

Daniil Prokhorov is the best Russian in the 2025 NHL Draft. He could go very early in the second round, given his size, 6’5” and 209 pounds.

He scored 20 goals for the Dynamo St. Petersburg as an 18-year-old. He’s got power forward written all over him. He’s the type of player the San Jose Sharks could target at #33 or the Blackhawks at #34.

#3 Milton Gastrin

Milton Gastrin was projected to be a late first-rounder in the 2025 NHL Draft. However, he likely falls to the second round. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go first in the second round.

The Swedish center notched 42 points in 40 games for the MoDo J20 team in Sweden. He’ll make the jump to the senior MoDo team next season. At 6’1” and 185 pounds, Gastrin could become a solid top-six center.

#2 Blake Fiddler

Blake Fiddler was projected to go mid-first round. However, the 17-year-old blue liner from the Edmonton Oil Kings will likely fall to the early second round.

He’s got size, standing 6’4” and 209 pounds. He’s a bruising presence with an offensive upside. Fiddler scored 10 goals and 33 points in 64 games with the Oil Kings.

Nashville or Philadelphia could easily scoop him up if he’s still available.

#1 Malcolm Spence

Malcolm Spence is a shocker in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft. The 6’2”, 203-pound left winger is built like a power forward. He’s fast and is a hard forechecker. He notched 73 points in 65 games with the Erie Otters this past season.

The 18-year-old will be headed to the University of Michigan next season. He should be among the first three players selected in the second round. Spence would be a great fit for the Sharks or Blackhawks, as both clubs have young centers needing a winger to be their running mate.

