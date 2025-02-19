USA hockey injury report: Insider shares big updates on Auston Matthews, Tkachuk brothers

NHL Insider Emily Kaplan had some good news for Team USA's fans. The ESPN reporter shared a USA hockey injury report during Wednesday’s edition of Sportscenter and revealed that the Tkachuk brothers and team captain Auston Matthews would be fit for the final.

Ad

"Let's start with some good news, the Tkachuk brothers, who have become the face of USA Hockey,” Kaplan said via ESPN. “I've been told they're both good to go for tomorrow. Matthew left that game against Canada early, missed the game against Sweden. Brady was pulled from the game against Sweden for crashing into the net, because, of course, he did. But I was told that there was nothing that was going to keep them from this game.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reporting from the sidelines of the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston, she also provided a positive update about Auston Matthews.

"Some more good news Captain Austin Matthews, who missed last game with soreness, he's also good to go," Kaplan said.

Team USA has emerged as the favorite to win the 4 Nations Face-Off after defeating Finland 6-1 and fellow heavyweights Canada 3-1 in the round-robin stage. However, their roster has been depleted by injuries.

Ad

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes withdrew before the tournament due to an undisclosed injury. He might still join Team USA for Thursday’s game after Charlie McAvoy’s injury and subsequent hospitalization.

According to NHL analysts, the U.S. team is looking for a way to allow Hughes to replace McAvoy, and Canada will reportedly not object if he is added to the lineup.

USA hockey injury report: Defenseman Charlie McAvoy in hospital with infected shoulder

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy's injury has drawn the ire of Bruins fans. On Monday, he was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an infection in his injured shoulder. Bruins’ head team physician Peter Asnis released a statement on the player's condition.

Ad

“Charlie McAvoy sustained an injury to his right shoulder acromioclavicular joint in Team USA’s 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland on February 13.” Asnis’ statement read.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) shoots the puck. (Credit: IMAGN)

McAvoy was evaluated by the Bruins' medical staff and diagnosed with a right shoulder infection and a significant injury to his AC joint, an official statement said.

Ad

“He underwent an irrigation and debridement procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital on February 18. He remains in the hospital, where he is being treated with IV antibiotics, and his condition is improving,” Dr Asnis added.

Expand Tweet

The US and Canada will play in the finals of the 4 Nation Face-Off at Boston’s TD Garden on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles