3 biggest questions facing Colorado Avalanche after heartbreaking Game 7 loss

Colorado Avalanche fans were hoping what they witnessed on Saturday night was just a bad dream. Unfortunately, they've woken up to the realization that it all really happened.

Ad

The Avalanche blew a 2-0 third-period lead en route to a 4-2 loss in Game 7 of their first-round series with the Dallas Stars, seeing their season end in heartbreak.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The story, of course, surrounds former Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen, who came back to haunt his old team in the biggest games and moments of the series.

The 28-year-old had one of the most legendary performances you'll ever see, putting up a hat trick and four points (three goals, one assist) in just the third period, carrying the Dallas Stars to a Game 7 win. Colorado could not contain the superstar winger, who racked up 11 points (five goals, six assists) from Games 5 through 7 alone.

Ad

It adds further salt into the wound of an Avalanche team that has just one series victory since winning the Stanley Cup in 2021-22. General manager Chris MacFarland made mass changes to his roster throughout the year, so you have to wonder, what else can be done?

With Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar in the primes of their careers, every season is Stanley Cup or bust in Colorado. That sets up an all-important upcoming offseason for the organization seeking a return to glory.

Ad

Let's have a look at three key questions the Avs will have to answer this summer.

3 big questions the Colorado Avalanche face this offseason

#1. Will Jared Bednar return?

Jared Bednar is a very well-respected head coach and has had a lot of success in Colorado. However, could it be time for a change? The 53-year-old just completed his ninth season behind the Avalanche bench and is now the second-longest tenured head coach in the NHL, behind only Jon Cooper (13 seasons).

Ad

Colorado's star-studded power play went a measly 13.6% in their seven-game series, while the penalty kill wasn't much better at 69.6%. The coach has to shoulder some of that blame. Bednar still has two years remaining on a three-year contract extension he signed in 2023, but conversations need to be had.

#2. Who will be the second-line center?

The Colorado Avalanche will need to figure out a long-term plan at center on their second line. The Casey Mittelstadt experiment didn't work, and trade deadline acquisition Brock Nelson had his ups and downs. Nelson is a pending UFA, so his future with the team is uncertain, and they could find better options elsewhere.

Ad

Sam Bennett is a prime free agent target, but it gets quite thin after him. Dipping into the trade market could also be a possibility. Elias Pettersson, Trevor Zegras, and Marco Rossi are some names to keep an eye on. A Nazem Kadri reunion would be the perfect fit, though Calgary is unlikely to move him.

#3. Can they clear some cap space?

Should Chris MacFarland want to make improvements to his roster, he'll need to free up some salary cap space. Now that Gabriel Landeskog is back in the fold, the Avs are poised to have $8.7 million in cap space this summer, with Jonathan Drouin, Ryan Lindgren, and Brock Nelson as notable UFAs.

Samuel Girard, Ross Colton, Josh Manson, and Miles Wood stand out as potential cost-cutting trade chips for Colorado. Whether the Avalanche go for big or small moves this offseason will depend on their ability to create cap room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama