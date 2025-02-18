3 biggest surprises from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off so far

The 4 Nations Face-Off is nearly over as Canada will take on the USA in the championship game on Thursday in Boston.

The tournament has been a resounding success, but there have been some surprises. Here are the three biggest ones from the tournament.

3 biggest surprises from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

#1, USA-Canada fights

There was no bigger surprise in the tournament than how the Canada-USA game started. The two countries are fierce rivals and it showed as there were three fights in the first nine seconds of the game.

"That was one of the best experiences of my life," U.S. forward Dylan Larkin said on Sunday, via NHL.com. "Just an unbelievable hockey game."

The tournament is filled with NHL superstars, so the thought of a fight in this tournament was low, let alone having three in nine seconds.

#2, The intensity

The biggest question entering the tournament was if the players would take it seriously. Some thought it would be a glorified exhibition as they wouldn't want to get hurt for their team's run at a Stanley Cup.

However, the players bought in and have gone all out with hits and fights, and every game has been intense.

Canada defenseman Drew Doughty talked about potentially fighting Matthew Tkachuk in the championship game.

"I'll do anything for my country," Doughty said on Monday, via NHL on TNT. "If the time is right and I've got to go, I guess so."

#3, Canada rolling with Binnington

The big question for Team Canada entering the 4 Nations Face-Off was its goaltending. Canada decided between Jordan Binnington or Adin Hill as its starter.

However, Canada has started Binnington in every game, which has been a surprise.

"Not difficult at all. Listen, the kid has played great for us," Canada coach Jon Cooper said about Binnington on Monday, via HockeyNews. "He's given us a chance to win. If you can limit an opponent to two goals or less in a game, it should give you a chance to win, and he's done that for us. He did it for us the other night.

"He's given us a chance to win the last two games, and unfortunately, it didn't happen, but we gotta give him a little run support."

Binnington and Canada will have a chance to win the tournament and avenge their earlier loss against Team USA on Thursday at TD Garden.

