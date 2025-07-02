The first day of NHL free agency is now over, and this free agency class took a hit after Mitch Marner was part of a sign-and-trade, and the Florida Panthers re-signed their three big free agents.

However, there were still some good NHL players available, but on the opening day of free agency, there were some key surprises.

3 biggest surprises from Day 1 of NHL free agency

#1, Canucks re-sign Brock Boeser

After Brock Boeser hit the open market, all signs pointed to him leaving the Vancouver Canucks.

Boeser had requested a trade during his tenure with the Canucks and the sides couldn't agree to an extension before free agency opening. However, Boeser ended up signing a seven-year, $50.75 million deal to re-sign with the Canucks.

Boeser finished last season with 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points in 75 games.

#2, Kings signings

The Los Angeles Kings were a major surprise on Day 1 of free agency.

The Kings have yet to get out of the first round since they won the Cup in 2014, but that includes several years of LA not making the playoffs. After losing to Edmonton in four straight years, GM Ken Holland tried to be aggressive but made some surprising moves.

LA signed defenseman Cody Ceci to a four-year, $18 million deal, defenseman Brian Dumoulin to a three-year, $12 million deal, winger Joel Armia to a two-year, $5 million deal, goalie Anton Forsberg to a two-year, $4.5 million deal, and forward Corey Perry to a one-year deal.

The Ceci and Dumoulin deals were surprising as it seemed like an overpay. But, overall, what Los Angeles did in free agency was surprising.

#3, Jake Allen re-signing with Devils

Jake Allen re-signed with New Jersey - Source: Imagn

Jake Allen was set to be the top free agent goalie available and could have signed with a team where he had a chance to start.

Yet, before free agency opened up at noon, Allen re-signed with New Jersey on a five-year deal worth $1.8 million per season.

Allen could have gotten around $3-4 million per season over 2-3 years, and had a chance to start. It was surprising that he didn't even hit the open market.

