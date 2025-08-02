3 Boston Bruins bounce-back candidates for 2025-26 feat. Hampus Lindholm

The Boston Bruins will be looking to shake off a disastrous 2024-25 season with a strong campaign this upcoming year.

But getting back to the playoffs will depend on the club’s veteran core rallying together and turning a corner. Most importantly, the Bruins will be looking to rally behind new coach Marco Sturm.

That’s why three Boston Bruins players look poised to become solid bounce-back candidates in 2025-26.

3 Boston Bruins bounce-back candidates for 2025-26

#3 Pavel Zacha

Pavel Zacha is the Bruins’ default top-line center. His numbers, unfortunately, don’t seem to signal that. Last season, Zacha played a full season, but saw a precipitous drop in his production. He went from 21 goals in 2023-24 to 14 last year. Zacha’s point totals also dropped from 59 to 47, raising questions about his role on the team.

With Sturm at the helm, Zacha will have a shot at a fresh start. That situation could spark a turnaround for the 28-year-old center, potentially bringing him back to his career-high of 59 points.

Bruins’ fans hope that Zacha’s down year last season was just an outlier, stemming from an overall tough season for the club.

#2 Elias Lindholm

The Bruins signed Elias Lindholm last offseason to bolster their top-six forward group. However, he was largely absent during prolonged stretches of the season. While Lindholm managed to score 17 goals and 47 points, the totals were not in line with his $7.75 million cap hit.

But like Zacha, Lindholm will have a shot at a fresh start with coach Sturm. Sturm will be looking to push the reset button for his veteran core, allowing them to rediscover their game.

If so, Lindholm could rebound to a 20-goal, 50-point season.

#1 Hampus Lindholm

Hampus Lindholm is the Bruins’ top bounce-back candidate after a 2024-25 season to forget. Lindholm went down with an injury 17 games into the season and missed the rest of the year. He attempted to return from knee surgery before the end of the season, but just wasn’t there.

Now, he’s expected to return at full strength this upcoming season. His return will be crucial as the Bruins look to get back into the playoff hunt in the Atlantic Division. Lindholm, along with top blue liner Charlie McAvoy, could once again be among the NHL’s best defensive pairings this upcoming season.

If he can stay healthy, Lindholm could return to the 50-point season he had with the Bruins in 2022-23. That potential makes him the Bruins’ leading bounce-back candidate for next season.

