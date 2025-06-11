3 candidates Dallas Stars should avoid for vacant HC role after Pete DeBoer firing

The Dallas Stars fired Pete DeBoer after losing in the Western Conference Finals to the Edmonton Oilers.

DeBoer likely was fired after he pulled Jake Oettinger just minutes into the elimination game after two goals and then blasted the star goalie after the game. After the Stars opted to move on from DeBoer, here are three candidates Dallas should avoid hiring.

#1, John Tortorella

John Tortorella was fired by the Philadelphia Flyers and has yet to find his next job.

Although Tortorella is well-respected around the NHL, Dallas should avoid hiring him. He is a tough coach who some players don't get along with, and could cause friction in the locker room.

Tortorella also made some comments that he didn't seem to want to coach anymore, which should push Dallas away.

"When you're in this type of situation and you're losing all the time, and there's nothing at the end of the tunnel for you, there's certainly going to be some frustration. But, this falls on me," Tortorella said, via Yahoo.

"I'm not really interested in learning how to coach in this type of season, where we're at right now. But I have to do a better job. So this falls on me, getting the team prepared to play the proper way until we get to the end."

With Dallas being one of the top teams in the NHL, the Stars should avoid hiring Tortorella to replace DeBoer.

#2, Peter Laviolette

Rangers fired Peter Laviolette - Source: Imagn

Peter Laviolette was the head coach of the New York Rangers for two seasons, but was fired after a terrible season.

Laviolette led New York to the best record in the NHL in his first season, but last year, they struggled mightily. Laviolette appeared to lose the locker room as several players vented their frustration, which led to him being fired.

At this point, Dallas should avoid hiring Laviolette right after he was fired, as there are better options.

#3, Gerard Gallant

Gerard Gallant hasn't been a head coach in the NHL since 2023, after he was fired by the Rangers.

Gallant's name has come up in other head coaching searches. But, there is a reason why he hasn't been hired, as Gallant is an older coach, and the game may have passed him and his ways of coaching.

There are certainly better options for the Stars than Gallant.

