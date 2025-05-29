3 most disappointing Carolina Hurricanes players from ECF defeat to Florida Panthers feat. Taylor Hall

The Carolina Hurricanes lost Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Final series against the Florida Panthers by a score of 5-3. The Hurricanes blew a 2-0 lead in the second period as the Cats scored two goals 30 seconds apart to tie the game.

While the Canes rallied to tie the game in the third, they ran out of gas as the Panthers pulled away, notching a 5-3 win to make their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance.

As the Carolina Hurricanes mull over what went wrong this postseason, three players emerge as the most disappointing in the series against the Florida Panthers.

3 most disappointing Carolina Hurricanes players from ECF loss against Florida Panthers

#3 Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jesperi Kotkaniemi did not live up to expectations against the Panthers - Source: Imagn

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a dreadful Eastern Conference Final series against the Panthers. The Carolina Hurricanes’ fourth-line center registered just one assist in four games in the series.

Kotkaniemi has slid down the Canes’ depth chart, gradually seeing his ice time dwindle. By the time the final buzzer sounded, Kotkaniemi ended his postseason with four assists in 14 games to go with 14 penalty minutes and 19 shots on goal.

#2 Dmitry Orlov

Dmitry Orlov had a tough series against Florida - Source: Imagn

Dmitry Orlov had a tough Eastern Conference Final series for the Carolina Hurricanes. He did not register a point in the five-game showdown, often getting burned by the Florida Panthers’ most skilled forwards.

Orlov often lost battles around the net and looked completely out of place at times. The Panthers quick puck movement made it difficult for Orlov to adjust at times. Plus, Orlov was guilty of turnovers that facilitated scoring chances for Florida.

Overall, Orlov ended the postseason with four assists in 15 games and a plus-2 rating to go with 10 penalty minutes.

#1 Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall failed to deliver the scoring Carolina expected from him - Source: Imagn

Taylor Hall was a trade deadline acquisition aimed at boosting the Hurricanes’ secondary scoring. However, Hall was unable to get much going in the series against the Panthers.

Hall, a former Hart Trophy winner, ended the series without registering a point in the five games. He had an awful outing in Game 3, notching a minus-4 in a 6-2 blowout loss. Hall ended the series a minus-6, notching just six shots on goal while averaging around 12 to 13 minutes a night.

Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, Hall did not live up to expectations as the Hurricanes struggled to score the entire series. All told, the Canes managed just seven goals across the five games, getting shut out once.

