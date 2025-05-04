3 most disappointing Colorado Avalanche players as Mikko Rantanen stuns former team in elimination Game 7 feat. Cale Makar

The Colorado Avalanche collapsed, blowing a 2-0 third-period lead to lose Game 7 4-2 at the hands of former teammate Mikko Rantanen and the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center.

Ad

Rantanen registered a natural hat trick, including an empty-net goal to seal the victory for the Stars. Meanwhile, the Avalanche will now face a summer of questions and lingering doubt regarding another frustrating elimination by the Stars.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

So, here’s a look at the three most disappointing Colorado Avalanche players from their Game 7 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

3 most disappointing Colorado Avalanche players from Game 7 loss to Dallas Stars

#3 MacKenzie Blackwood

MacKenzie Blackwood played well the entire series for the Colorado Avalanche. He was brilliant in the early going. He had one bad game in the series, Game 5 which the Avalanche lost 6-2.

Ad

However, Blackwood faltered in Game 7. While Rantanen’s game-tying goal was not his fault as the puck caromed off Samuel Girard’s skate, Wyatt Johnston’s go-ahead goal is one he would like to have back.

Here’s a look at the tally:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blackwood was unable to anticipate Matt Duchene’s pass going across the front of the net to a wide-open Johnston who buried the puck for the goal.

All told, Blackwood surrendered three goals on 18 shots.

#2 Brock Nelson

Brock Nelson was the main piece the Colorado Avalanche acquired at the trade deadline. However, Nelson wasn’t the difference-maker the Avs hoped he would be in the playoffs. He registered four assists in the seven games, having a quiet night in Game 7.

Ad

Nelson played 17:51 over 23 shifts. He got two shots on goal and ended the night a minus-1. His overall performance was certainly disappointing, especially as the Avalanche tried to get back into the game following their epic collapse.

#1 Cale Makar

Cale Makar didn't live up to expectations in Game 7 against Dallas - Source: Imagn

It’s tough to imagine Cale Makar being the most disappointing player for the Avalanche. However, Makar failed to be the high-end blue liner he’s been all season long.

Ad

In Game 7, Makar played a team-high 26:42. But it was his penalty in the third period that set up Rantanen’s equalizer.

It was a tough play to be sure. Makar’s stick broke, and as he backchecked stickless, he hauled Roope Hintz down as he tried to defend the puck. The penalty then led to the Stars tying the game.

The subsequent power play also saw Makar get burned. The replay showed Makar standing in front of the net, puck-watching as he was unable to do very much to stop the Stars from scoring.

The Colorado Avalanche will now get an early start to their summer as the Stars will await the winner of the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues series. Game 7 in that matchup is scheduled for Sunday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama