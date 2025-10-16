3 most impressive Buffalo Sabres players from 8-4 win over Ottawa Senators ft. Jack Quinn

The Buffalo Sabres got their first win of the season, notching an 8-4 win over the Ottawa Senators at the KeyBank Arena on Wednesday night.

The Sabres shook off a 2-1 Ottawa lead to open up a 5-2 margin. The Sens nearly came back to tie the game, but then Buffalo pulled away for good.

Jack Quinn scored twice for the Buffalo Sabres, with Jason Zucker and Ryan McLeod adding two apiece, as well. Jiri Kulich and Alex Tuch got their first goals of the season in the win. Meanwhile, Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson (PPG), Shane Pinto, and Lars Eller replied for the Senators.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Buffalo Sabres players from their win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

3 most impressive Buffalo Sabres players from win over Ottawa Senators

#3 Alex Lyon

It might seem odd to have a goalie who gave up four goals listed as one of the most impressive on the night. But if it hadn’t been for Alex Lyon shutting the door when he did, the Buffalo Sabres could have blown the game against Ottawa.

With the Sabres leading 5-2 in the third, the Senators came out hot in the third. They cut the lead to 5-4, opening the door for a comeback. But that’s when Lyon held the fort and bought the Sabres enough time to regain control of the game.

All told, Lyon ended the night with 32 saves. He’s emerged as a solid goalie during starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s absence.

#2 Zach Benson

Zach Benson ended the night with three assists. He’s looking like a decent top-line player even as a 20-year-old. He’s emerged as a team leader in his third season.

On Wednesday night, he commandeered the top line, finding his teammates on three separate occasions. Moving forward, the Sabres will be counting on Benson and Josh Doan as well to continue generating dangerous plays across the ice.

#1 Jack Quinn

Jack Quinn is another up-and-coming Buffalo Sabres player who’s grown into the role. Against the Senators, he notched two goals, including the game’s opening tally on the power play. Quinn also added another late in the game to make the score 7-4 for the Sabres.

Quinn is currently a third-liner, but has been making a case to move up in the lineup. If he continues his strong play, Quinn could get a shot at the top six sooner rather than later.

The Sabres will be looking to secure their second win of the season as they take on the Florida Panthers at the KeyBank Arena on Saturday night.

