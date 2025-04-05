  • home icon
3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 5-3 win over Carolina Hurricanes feat. Alex DeBrincat

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Apr 05, 2025 02:59 GMT
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 5-3 win over Carolina Hurricanes feat. Alex DeBrincat

The Detroit Red Wings pulled out a solid 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night at the Little Caesars Arena. With the win, the Red Wings remained alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race, moving four points behind the idle Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, the loss snapped the Hurricanes’ three-game winning streak.

Ben Chiarot, Marco Kasper, Patrick Kane, Michael Rasmussen, and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Detroit Red Wings. Jackson Blake, Brent Burns, and Eric Robinson replied for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here are the three most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from win over Carolina Hurricanes

#3 Michael Rasmussen

Michael Rasmussen had a solid game for the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. He scored a goal while playing 11 minutes on the night over 16 shifts. His goal at the 9:26 mark of the second period put the Red Wings up 4-1.

As it turned out, Rasmussen’s goal proved to be the game-winner.

The nifty backhander came from a smart play at the Carolina blue line by Tyler Motte. Motte kept the puck in the zone, then fed Rasmussen, who buried the puck home. The game-winning goal earned Rasmussen the game’s second star.

#2 Ben Chiarot

Ben Chiarot was a stud on defense for the Detroit Red Wings against the Hurricanes. Chiarot played 23:41 on the night over 27 shifts. He had a shot on goal, a block and a registered takeaway. Most importantly, Chiarot ended the night a plus-4.

As such, Chiarot’s efforts both on offense and defense allowed the Wings to build up a strong lead and then hold off the Canes’ comeback attempt.

#1 Alex DeBrincat

Alex DeBrincat padded his team lead in goals, notching his 34th of the season. DeBrincat’s insurance goal was a crucial one as the Hurricanes had scored twice in a row to close the gap to one goal.

DeBrincat iced the game for the Wings with a shot from center ice, putting the Wings up for good. DeBrincat skated for 14:55 on the night over 21 shifts. He finished the game with a plus-2, a goal, and an assist.

The Red Wings will be back on the ice on Sunday evening as they take on the Florida Panthers. The Wings will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive as the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot comes down to the wire.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
