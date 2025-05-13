3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-0 shutout win in Game 4 over Vegas Golden Knights feat. Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers played their best game this postseason, notching a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their second-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ad

With the win, the Oilers now have a 3-1 series lead as the affair shifts back to T-Mobile Arena in Vegas for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Adam Henrique scored twice for the Oilers with Evander Kane getting the other goal for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for the clean sheet. Meanwhile, Adin Hill made 29 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their Game 4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from shutout win in Game 4 over Vegas Golden Knights

#3 Evander Kane

Ad

Evander Kane continues to be a crucial piece of the Edmonton Oilers’ success this postseason. The winger, who missed the regular season, has come on strong in the postseason, showing why he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

Kane scored his fourth postseason goal on Monday night. Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The goal provided some extra insurance for the Oilers as they held on for the win. Kane ended the night with a goal and an assist.

#2 Adam Henrique

Adam Henrique has been an unsung hero for the Edmonton Oilers during the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. He’s provided solid two-way play from the team’s bottom six while scoring when needed.

In Game 4, Henrique was the big hero, scoring twice to get the game-winner for the Oilers. Here’s a look at Henrique’s first tally:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The goal came early in the first period, setting up the Oilers for a strong outing. Now, here’s a look at Henrique’s second of the night:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Henrique struck again near the end of the first period, putting the Oilers up 2-0. That’s all the offense Edmonton would need to claim their third win in the series.

#1 Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner has reemerged as the Oilers' top netminder - Source: Imagn

Stuart Skinner regained the starting job only because Calvin Pickard sustained an injury in Game 2 against Vegas. Skinner returned for the Game 3 to mixed reviews in the Oilers’ loss.

Ad

But in Game 4, Skinner was sharp, turning aside all 23 shots he faced. While he didn’t have to stand on his head, Skinner got the job done. He provided the Oilers with the goaltending they’ve needed from him this postseason.

The Oilers will be looking to wrap up their series on Wednesday night in Vegas. While the Golden Knights aren’t expected to go away quietly, the Oilers will have a chance to be the first team to qualify for the third round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama