3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 OT win over Calgary Flames feat. Leon Draisaitl

It's always a treat for hockey fans when the famed "Battle of Alberta" takes place on a Saturday night. The legendary rivalry between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames continued at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Thanks to the efforts of one of the best players on the planet, it was the Oilers fans who went home happy. Leon Draisaitl scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals for the Oilers, who improved to 42-26-5.

Just 4:32 after the opening face-off, Yegor Sharangovich notched his 13th goal of the season to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

Late in the second period, first-year Oilers veteran forward Viktor Arvidsson knotted the score at 1-1 with his 11th goal of the season; the Flames then responded in the third period with the go-ahead goal from Brayden Pachal just 7:55 into the frame.

But coming through in the clutch yet again was Draisaitl, who netted the game-tying goal and his NHL-leading 50th goal of the season late in regulation.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 OT win over Calgary Flames

#1. Leon Draisaitl

Once again, he proved why he is arguably the second-best player in the National Hockey League today behind his own teammate Connor McDavid.

Stepping up his game even further in McDavid's absence, Draisaitl demonstrated his flair for the dramatic with his late-game tying tally to give him 50 goals; he then sniped home the overtime winner to claim the extra point for his club.

Overall, he played 22:20 and was a +3 along with a team-high eight shots on goal.

#2. Darnell Nurse

One half of Edmonton's top defensive pairing, Saturday night's game was one of the better outings for Darnell Nurse.

He appeared in 25:33 of ice time, second only to his defensive partner Evan Bouchard. He was present on both ends of the ice, racking up a pair of assists and finishing with a +2 rating.

Additionally, he dealt out the physical punishment with five hits while also blocking three Flames shots.

#3. Calvin Pickard

The Oilers goaltender, who has been the backup to Stuart Skinner for most of the season, was thrust into action thanks to Skinner's injury earlier in the week.

He didn't back down from the challenge against a bitter rival, stopping all but two of the 28 shots that he faced and finishing with a positive .929 save percentage.

Among his saves on the night were four alone on Joel Farabee and three from Rasmus Andersson.

