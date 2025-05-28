3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-1 Game 4 win over Dallas Stars feat. Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers strung together another solid effort in beating the Dallas Stars 4-1 in Game 4 on Tuesday night at Rogers Place. With the win, the Oilers put a stranglehold on their Western Conference Final series, taking a 3-1 lead.

Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each scored on the power play, with Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique adding an empty-netter apiece to ice the win. Jason Robertson added a power play of his own to get the Dallas Stars on the board.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their 4-1 over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from Game 4 win over Dallas Stars

#3 Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl scored the opening goal in Game 4 - Source: Imagn

Leon Draisaitl continues to be a difference-maker for the Edmonton Oilers this postseason. He scored the opening goal and added an assist in Game 4.

Here’s a look at Draisaitl’s goal:

Draisaitl beat Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger once again from a seemingly impossible angle, rifling a one-timer from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Draisaitl’s seventh of the season got the ball rolling for Oilers who took a third-period lead and locked the game down.

#2 Corey Perry

Corey Perry has become an ageless wonder, playing like he’s 20 years younger. In Game 4, Perry logged 16:51 of ice time across 18 shifts, netting two power play points.

Here’s a look at Perry’s tally, the game-winner, on the power play:

Perry tapped in a shot-pass from Nugent-Hopkins. The play was possible due to the Edmonton Oilers' quick puck movement, eventually catching the Stars out of position. No one picked up Perry on the doorstep, as he promptly made the Stars pay.

Perry earned the game’s third star for his efforts.

#1 Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner has allowed two goals in his three wins against the Stars in Round 3 - Source: Imagn

No one could have fathomed that Stuart Skinner would be getting praise after his first two disastrous starts against the LA Kings in the first round.

But after taking over from Calvin Pickard midway through the Vegas series, Skinner has been money in the bank. He showed up once again in Game 4 against Dallas, stopping 28 of 29 shots for the win.

Skinner stopped 16 first-period shots to keep the Oilers ahead 1-0 heading into the dressing room. While the Stars tied the game in the second, the Oilers did a great job of shutting down the Stars the rest of the way.

Dallas managed just nine shots in the second and four in the third to go out with a whimper. Skinner earned the game’s second star due to his solid performance.

The Oilers will head into Game 5 on Thursday night with a chance to close out the series and move on to face the winner of the Florida Panthers-Carolina Hurricanes series.

