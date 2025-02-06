The Edmonton Oilers entered Wednesday night’s game against the last-place Chicago Blackhawks with a 2-1-1 record in their last four games, including Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks had won only one of their last four games, though it was an upset victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Despite blowing a two-goal lead in the third period, the Oilers came out on top with a 4-3 overtime victory, improving their record to 34-16-4. The Blackhawks fell to 16-31-6.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, though the Oilers struck first in the second period thanks to Viktor Arvidsson's seventh goal of the season. The lead held until the final seconds of the period, when the Blackhawks tied the score at 19:54 on Lukas Reichel’s fifth goal.

Both teams entered the third period tied at 1-1, but Oilers forward Jeff Skinner quickly broke the deadlock, scoring his 10th goal just 1:11 into the final frame.

Leon Draisaitl extended the lead with his 37th goal of the season, but the Blackhawks weren’t finished, managing to tie the game with goals from Ryan Donato and Alec Martinez late in regulation. That sent the game to overtime.

Thanks to an ill-advised line change, the Blackhawks were caught with too many men on the ice, sending the Oilers to the power play. A quick passing sequence from Connor McDavid to Zach Hyman, who was left untouched in front of the net, ended the game:

Calvin Pickard made 29 saves for the Edmonton Oilers in the win, while Arvid Soderblom stopped 34 shots for Chicago.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-3 OT win over Chicago Blackhawks

#1. Leon Draisaitl

We're running out of accolades to describe just how clutch Draisaitl has been for the Edmonton Oilers this season.

He's proving to be worth every bit of his massive contract extension with a $14 million cap hit that hasn’t even kicked in yet. With a goal and an assist against the Blackhawks, he’s on pace to reach 122 points while adding to his league-leading goal total.

#2. Jeff Skinner

After taking some time to adjust to his new surroundings following several seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner had a positive impact on Edmonton's victory over the Blackhawks.

He scored a goal and added an assist, finishing with a plus-2 rating.

#3. John Klingberg

Still early in his Edmonton Oilers tenure, Klingberg had his best game so far since signing with Edmonton late last month.

He finished with a team-high plus-3 rating and also blocked a pair of Blackhawks shots.

