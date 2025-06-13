3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 5-4 OT win in SCF Game 5 over Florida Panthers ft. Leon Draisaitl

The Edmonton Oilers pulled out a thrilling 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final over the Florida Panthers. With the win, the Oilers evened the series at two games apiece.

Leon Draisaitl played the role of the hero, scoring at the 11:18 mark of the extra frame to lift the Oilers. Edmonton trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes but got four unanswered goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (PPG), Darnell Nurse, Vasily Podkolzin and Jake Walman.

Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for the Florida Panthers, with Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart adding the other tallies.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their 5-4 win in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 5-4 OT win in SCF Game 5 over Florida Panthers

#3 Vasily Podkolzin

Vasily Podkolzin was an unexpected contributor for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5. In just 11:46 of ice time, Podkolzin notched two points, including the game-winning assist on Draisaitl’s overtime tally.

Podkolzin also scored the crucial equalizer at the 15:05 mark of the second period.

Here’s a look:

Podkilzin found a loose puck in the doorstep and buried a backhander to tie the game. The goal stunned the crowd at Amerant Bank Arena, swining the momentum in the Oilers' favor.

#2 Calvin Pickard

Calvin Pickard was outstanding in relief for the Oilers in Game 5 - Source: Imagn

Calvin Pickard came into the game to pick up the pieces following another rough outing by Stuart Skinner. Pickard entered the game in the second period after Skinner surrendered three goals in the opening frame.

The move was the right one by Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch. Pickard stopped 22 of 23 shots in 51:18 on the ice, earning his seventh win this postseason. Pickard’s outstanding performance has likely earned him the start for Game 5 back in Edmonton on Saturday night.

#1 Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl led the way for the Edmonton Oilers, notching three points on the night. He assisted on two of the Oilers’ goals, then scored the biggest one of the night.

Here’s a look at Draisaitl's overtime game-winner:

Draisaitl’s goal set an NHL record as it was his fourth overtime winner in this postseason. Fortunately for the Oilers, Draisaitl saved the best time to set a new NHL mark.

The win now shifts the momentum back in the Oilers’ favor after their disastrous showing in Game 3 last Monday night. Edmonton will now head back home with a chance to take a 3-2 series lead.

