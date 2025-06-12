Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals was one to forget for Stuart Skinner and the Edmonton Oilers.

They were trounced by the Florida Panthers, falling 6-1 and now in a 2-1 series deficit heading into a crucial Game 4 on Thursday night.

Skinner was pulled midway through the third period after allowing five goals on 23 shots. It's hard to put too much of the blame on the Oilers' netminder; however, it's never a good feeling being pulled—every goaltender knows that.

Stuart Skinner opened up to the media on Thursday about how difficult Game 3 was both physically and mentally, while vowing that he and his team will bounce back.

The Edmonton Oilers shared his full media availability on YouTube.

"You know, it's not easy getting hit down, you know, getting hit to the ground and getting back up. Sometimes it's easier. Some days are harder. But again, like, talk about a defining moment and all that stuff. I mean, it's, 2-1, you gotta win four games to win a series, right? So I think in the situation that we're in, we're just going to do our best to battle back and get back into the series here. But, again, it's never over till it's over," Skinner said (4:10).

Skinner has a 7-6-0 record with a 2.84 goals-against average, a .894 save percentage, and three shutouts so far this postseason.

Stuart Skinner fully expected to start Game 4

Despite the way Game 3 played out for Stuart Skinner and the Oilers, the 26-year-old never thought about potentially being replaced by Calvin Pickard for Game 4.

This was what Skinner had to say in response to a question about the topic. ESPN reporter Greg Wyshynski shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"I felt like I was going to be in. I don't really see too much reason to panic quite, quite yet," Skinner said.

This is the type of mentality you like to see from Stuart Skinner as he and the Oilers face adversity. They will need him to reclaim his Western Conference Finals form to get back into this series.

Skinner and the Oilers will look to even up this Stanley Cup Final series against the Panthers in Game 4 on Thursday night in Florida. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

