3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 6-5 win over Montreal Canadiens ft. Vasily Podkolzin

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 24, 2025 11:13 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 6-5 win over Montreal Canadiens ft. Vasily Podkolzin - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers won a 6-5 slugfest against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at home at Rogers Place. The Oilers rallied from a 5-3 deficit to get the win on a late goal by Vasily Podkolzin.

David Tomasek got his first goal of the season for the Edmonton Oilers, with Adam Henrique, Andrew Mangiapane, Leon Draisaitl (PPG), and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (PPG) getting the other tallies. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens, with Josh Anderson getting the other goal.

Calvin Pickard made 22 saves for the Oilers.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from win over Montreal Canadiens

#3 Leon Draisaitl

The Edmonton Oilers' star center had a great game on Thursday night. He registered a power play goal in over 22 minutes of ice time. He ended the night with four shots on goal. Despite a couple of defensive hiccups, it was Draisaitl who carried the team during the third-period comeback.

Here’s a look at Draisaitl’s power play goal:

The goal was huge as it sparked the comeback that culminated in the win for Edmonton. Draisaitl’s goal made the game 5-4 at the time and allowed the Oilers to capitalize on the Canadiens' penalties down the stretch.

#2 Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers captain has begun looking a lot more like himself. Connor McDavid registered three assists on the night, while hitting the ice for more than 21 minutes. His three shots on goal helped boost the Edmonton offense.

But like Draisaitl, McDavid pushed to tie the game while the Canadiens fought off another penalty kill. Here’s a look at McDavid’s assist on Nugent-Hopkins’ game-tying goal:

The goal tied the game with nearly eight minutes to go. The Canadiens deserve credit for trying to hold on and force the game to overtime, but the Oilers’ charge was just too much for Montreal to contain.

#1 Vasily Podkolzin

The Oilers got a huge boost from an unsung hero, Vasily Podkolzin. The Russian winger had two points on the night, including the game-winning goal. Here’s a look at the fateful tally:

Podkolzin did a great job of holding his ground in front of the Canadiens’ net. He managed to pick up the loose puck and bury a backhander for the winner.

The Oilers will be counting on Podkolzin to continue his strong play as the team needs as much support for its biggest stars.

The Oilers will be back on the ice on Saturday night as they take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

