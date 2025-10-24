3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 6-5 win over Montreal Canadiens ft. Vasily Podkolzin

The Edmonton Oilers won a 6-5 slugfest against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at home at Rogers Place. The Oilers rallied from a 5-3 deficit to get the win on a late goal by Vasily Podkolzin.David Tomasek got his first goal of the season for the Edmonton Oilers, with Adam Henrique, Andrew Mangiapane, Leon Draisaitl (PPG), and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (PPG) getting the other tallies. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens, with Josh Anderson getting the other goal.Calvin Pickard made 22 saves for the Oilers.So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from win over Montreal Canadiens#3 Leon DraisaitlThe Edmonton Oilers' star center had a great game on Thursday night. He registered a power play goal in over 22 minutes of ice time. He ended the night with four shots on goal. Despite a couple of defensive hiccups, it was Draisaitl who carried the team during the third-period comeback.Here’s a look at Draisaitl’s power play goal:The goal was huge as it sparked the comeback that culminated in the win for Edmonton. Draisaitl’s goal made the game 5-4 at the time and allowed the Oilers to capitalize on the Canadiens' penalties down the stretch.#2 Connor McDavidThe Edmonton Oilers captain has begun looking a lot more like himself. Connor McDavid registered three assists on the night, while hitting the ice for more than 21 minutes. His three shots on goal helped boost the Edmonton offense.But like Draisaitl, McDavid pushed to tie the game while the Canadiens fought off another penalty kill. Here’s a look at McDavid’s assist on Nugent-Hopkins’ game-tying goal:The goal tied the game with nearly eight minutes to go. The Canadiens deserve credit for trying to hold on and force the game to overtime, but the Oilers’ charge was just too much for Montreal to contain.#1 Vasily PodkolzinThe Oilers got a huge boost from an unsung hero, Vasily Podkolzin. The Russian winger had two points on the night, including the game-winning goal. Here’s a look at the fateful tally:Podkolzin did a great job of holding his ground in front of the Canadiens’ net. He managed to pick up the loose puck and bury a backhander for the winner.The Oilers will be counting on Podkolzin to continue his strong play as the team needs as much support for its biggest stars.The Oilers will be back on the ice on Saturday night as they take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena.