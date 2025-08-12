Edmonton analyst floats "smart move" of Oilers extending Vasily Podkolzin before potential breakout season hikes up his price

Vasily Podkolzin is entering the final year of his two-year, $2 million contract and could become a restricted free agent after the end of the next season.

Podkolzin has already proven his value in the playoffs, earning praise from Leon Draisaitl for his effective support on the wing. He recorded three goals and 10 points in 22 games, showcasing his effectiveness as a support player in high-pressure situations.

The 24-year-old is likely to get an opportunity to extend on the Oilers' top-six. On the Oilers Now podcast, host Bob Stauffer and analyst Brenden Escott discussed the advantage of extending Podkolzin’s contract before a potential breakout season increases his value.

Escott emphasized that securing Podkolzin’s extension early would be a smart move for the Oilers.

(20:04 onwards)

"I'm curious about him as a player because he's well-rounded enough that, I can see him thinking, all right, this is a comfortable number, whatever the number is, for me to get paid now and be the player that I am."

Escott added:

"I can also see a situation where he wants to bet on himself a little bit more, given what could be the opportunity to play with Draisaitl here or what have you. So, that's an interesting one, Bob. But if he, as far as a smart team move goes, can get that done, get that done," he added.

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for the upcoming season, they are focusing on extending contracts for several key players, including Vasily Podkolzin. According to reports, discussions with Podkolzin's representatives are expected to gain momentum in the coming weeks.

How has Vasily Podkolzin fared for the Oilers?

Podkolzin joined the Edmonton Oilers in August last year, following a trade from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick at this year's draft.

In his first season with the Oilers, Podkolzin accumulated 24 points through eight goals and 16 assists in 82 regular-season games. Podkolzin has delivered a strong performance and shown flashes of brilliance in the playoffs, underscoring his potential to be a valuable contributor in the top-six role.

He was drafted 10th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2010 NHL draft. Overall, Vasily Podkolzin has racked up 59 points, including 26 goals and 33 assists in 219 career games over four years.

