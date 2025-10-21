3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 4-2 win over Buffalo Sabres ft. Lane Hutson

The Montreal Canadiens pulled out a 4-2 win over division rivals, the Buffalo Sabres, on Monday night at the Bell Centre. The Habs got goals from Oliver Kapanen, Juraj Slakfkovsky, Lane Hutson, and Jake Evans (EN) to get their fifth win of the year and further their lead atop the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, Jiri Kulich and Tyson Kozak for the tallies for the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres saw their two-game winning steak come to an end.So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from win over Buffalo Sabres#3 Jakub DobesThe Montreal Canadiens deployed backup netminder Jakub Dobes on Monday night. He did not disappoint by making 29 saves on 31 shots. Dobes was solid throughout game, shutting the door late in the third as the Sabres pushed to tie the game.Dobes earned his third win of the season, after getting wins over the Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators earlier this season.#2 Nick SuzukiThe Montreal Canadiens captain had another great game against the Sabres. He notched two assists, particularly on a nifty tally by Juraj Slafkovsky to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead early in the third period.Here’s a look at the sequence:Suzuki made a great cross-ice feed to find a streaking Noah Dobson. Dobson moved behind the net, then dished to the front where Slafkovsky buried the tally for the Canadiens.Nick Suzuki ended the night with two points in over 21 minutes of ice time across 23 shifts and one shot on goal.#1 Lane HutsonThe Canadiens star blueliner got the game-winner on Monday night. The tally was Lane Hutson’s first of the season, and a big one at that.Here’s a look at the goal:Hutson pinched in from the blue line and took a feed from Alex Newhook. Hutson let a wrister fly, beating Alex Lyon to give the Canadiens a 3-1 lead. The goal would hold up as the game-winner on Monday night.The star defenseman hit the ice for about 20 minutes across 23 shifts, notching two shots on goal and one block.The Canadiens will be back in action on Wednesday night as they visit the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game will make the opening for a four-game, West Coast swing for Montreal.