3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 5-4 OT win over Seattle Kraken ft. Cole Caufield

The Montreal Canadiens pulled out a come-from-behind overtime win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.Cole Caufield scored twice on the night, including the game-winner at the 3:25 mark of the extra period. Ivan Demidov got his first of the season, with Kirby Dach, and Alex Newhook getting the other tallies for the Habs.Meanwhile, Jaden Schwartz (PPG), Jani Nyman, Jamie Oleksiak, and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken.So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens from OT win over Seattle Kraken#3 Lane HutsonThe Montreal Canadiens' star blueliner had a fantastic night. He played a solid all-around game. He skated in nearly 24 minutes across 23 shifts. He notched one shot on goal and blocked another. He got an assist on Cole Caufield’s game-winner.Overall, Lane Hutson had another impressive game, showing off his tremendous offensive skills in overtime by assisting on Caufield's game-winner.#2 Ivan DemidovThe Montreal Canadiens’ rookie forward had a great offensive game. He ended the night with a goal and an assist. He scored late in the third period to tie the game.Here’s a look at the tally:Demidov made a fantastic play at the Kraken blue line to weave his way through the opposing defenders. He then dished the puck to Patrik Laine, who was in position to take a one-timer. But instead of taking the shot, Laine dished the puck back to Demidov, who made the Kraken D look like kindergarteners. The Russian phenom sealed the deal with a great backhander to tie the game at four.The performance by Demidov was impressive for such a young player. He ended the night with 14:43 of ice time across 17 shifts and one shot on goal. He was a plus-1.#1 Cole CaufieldCaufield has emerged as the go-to guy for the Montreal Canadiens. He made that abundantly clear on Tuesday night, as he scored two goals and powered the Canadiens to the victory.Let’s look at Caufield’s game-winner:The play started with captain Nick Suzuki winning a crucial draw in the Kraken zone. He got the puck back to Hutson, who worked his magic to shake off the Kraken defenders. He dropped the puck for Caufield, who took a shot that banked off an opposing player and into the back of the net for the OT winner.Caufield now has five points in four games and looks like he’s just starting to heat up.The Canadiens will be back on the ice on Thursday night, as they host the Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre.