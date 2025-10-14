After Lane Hutson’s $70.8M deal, Montreal Canadiens ink two multi-year contract extensions

Today, the Montreal Canadiens extended contracts for Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes. Both Gorton and Hughes were in the final year of their previous deals, awaiting an extension. They are now committed to the Habs for another five years, starting in 2026.The extensions come after Lane Hutson signed his eight-year, $70.8 million contract on Monday. This ensures stability for both management and their key player.Canadiens owner Geoff Molson praised their work and said their efforts have helped build a strong, talented organization.&quot;I am very pleased that Jeff and Kent have committed to the Montreal Canadiens for an additional five years,&quot; Molson said, via David Pagnotta on X. &quot;Their commitment to building a world-class organization... will only get better as we progress in the years to come.&quot;I would like to thank Jeff and Kent for taking this team and organization to where it is today, full of talent, size and speed ...an objective from day one.&quot;Gorton also got a promotion to President of Hockey Operations from Executive Vice President. He had joined Montreal in 2021, and since then, the Montreal Canadiens have significantly improved their young team. They have drafted players like Juraj Slafkovsky (2022), David Reinbacher (2023), and Ivan Demidov (2024). Last year, they made the playoffs for the first time since 2021, and are now looking to make it a regular thing.Kent Hughes, who became general manager in January 2022, said developing players and the team remains their top priority.&quot;We consider the work that was done so far as just the beginning,&quot; Hughes said, via NHL. &quot;... we’re also committed to staying patient and calculated in our actions, trusting the process of our long-term plan.&quot;The Canadiens now have strong leadership in place, and they are focused on long-term growth and success.Montreal Canadiens' GM on Lane Hutson's contractEarlier this week, Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said he was pleased to finish Lane Hutson’s contract. He said the deal fits the team’s long-term goals.&quot;With this contract, Lane just told us that he likes playing in Montreal and that he wants the Canadiens to be in a position to win...,&quot; &quot;We're lucky to have him here with us, and to have him here on a long-term basis.&quot; Hughes said, via NHL.On this new deal, Hutson will be earning $8.85 million annually. Keeping his contract fair helps the Habs in managing the salary cap. It will be important in their plan to build a winning team.&quot;We talked about our desire to build a winning culture,&quot; Hughes said. &quot;That's important for us.&quot;So far this season, the Montreal Canadiens have performed well, winning two out of three games. They will play their next game on Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken.