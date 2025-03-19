3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 6-3 win over Ottawa Senators feat. Christian Dvorak

The Montreal Canadiens are moving closer to earning their first playoff spot since their surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. The Habs picked up a major two points on Tuesday night, defeating the rival Ottawa Senators by a 6-3 final score in front of a sold-out crowd at Bell Centre in downtown Montreal.

Ad

With the win, the Canadiens are now 33-27-7; the Senators are 36-26-5.

Both teams traded goals in the opening 20 minutes of play, as Christian Dvorak opened the scoring for Montreal only to have Drake Batherson knot the score at 1-1.

Ottawa's Michael Amadio gave them their first lead in the second period, the only goal of the middle frame.

Canadiens rookie Lane Hutson re-tied the game early in the third period, while Ottawa soon seized the lead right back thanks to Travis Hamonic's first goal of the season.

Ad

Trending

From that point on, it was all Montreal; they scored four unanswered goals en route to their 6-3 comeback win. Josh Anderson tied the game with his 11th goal of the season, followed by a power-play goal from captain Nick Suzuki that proved to be the game-winner.

Anderson then scored again into the vacated net with goaltender Linus Ullmark on the bench for a sixth attacker. Brendan Gallagher added another empty net goal.

Ad

Ullmark finished with 27 saves on 31 shots in a losing effort, while Montreal's Sam Montembeault picked up the win by making 22 saves on the 25 shots he faced from Ottawa.

3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 6-3 win over Ottawa Senators

#1. Christian Dvorak

The Canadiens are getting contributions from all throughout their lineup during their recent hot streak that now has them occupying a Wild Card playoff spot.

Ad

Against the Senators, Christian Dvorak led the way with a team-high four points; he scored a goal with added three assists and also finished with a +3 rating.

#2. Brendan Gallagher

The Canadiens veteran forward played a key role in Montreal's win over the Senators.

He scored a goal, added two assists, and finished with a +2 rating.

#3. Josh Anderson

This is the kind of performance that the Habs need out of Anderson, especially in clutch situations with a playoff spot on the line.

Anderson scored twice for Montreal while finishing with a +3 rating; he also led the way physically with a team-high five hits during the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama