3 most impressive New Jersey Devils players from 5-2 win over Minnesota Wild feat. Nico Hischier

The New Jersey Devils got back in the win column with a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday evening at the Xcel Energy Center. Devils captain Nico Hischier had a stellar game, notching his second career hat trick.

Ad

Hischier ran up his goal total to 33 on the season, with Tomar Tatar and Paul Cotter getting the other tallies for the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman scored for the Minnesota Wild. With the loss, the Wild are now 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive New Jersey Devils players from their win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday evening.

Ad

Trending

3 most impressive New Jersey Devils from win over Minnesota Wild

#3 Jesper Bratt

Jesper Bratt had a solid game for the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon. He had two assists in over 19 minutes of ice time. The Swedish forward appeared for 27 shifts as he continued to pad his career highs in assists and points.

Bratt has 86 points in 75 games, topping last year’s career highs of 83 points in 82 games. This season has been a tremendous year for Bratt as he continues to prove he’s one of the best young forwards in the game.

Ad

#2 Jacob Markstrom

New Jersey Devils starting netminder Jacob Markstrom was money in the bank against the Minnesota Wild. He stopped 22 of 24 shots, earning his 24th win of the season. The solid performance on Saturday brought his GAA down to 2.50 and raised his SV% to an even .900.

The 35-year-old Markstrom continues to build on great career totals, inching closer to 250 career wins. His efforts on Saturday afternoon earned Markstrom the game’s third star.

Ad

#1 Nico Hischier

The Devils captain had a terrific outing against the Wild. He notched his second career hat trick while skating for 21:01 of ice time over 29 shifts. He scored on all three shots on goal he took, registering a power play goal and winning 70% of the face-offs he took on the night.

Hischier has stepped up in the absence of another young star, Jack Hughes, who’s out for the season. Hischier’s performance bodes well as the Devils look to live up to expectations and make a solid postseason run.

Hischier earned the game’s first star on Saturday evening. The Devil will face the Wild again on Monday night at the Prudential Center in the second leg of the two teams’ home-and-home set.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama