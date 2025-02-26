3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 5-1 pounding of New York Islanders feat. Igor Shesterkin 

The New York Rangers laid the hammer on their crosstown rivals the New York Islanders on Tuesday night, beating them 5-1 at UBS Arena. The Rangers jumped out to a 3-1 first-period lead and did not look back.

Ad

Jonny Brodzinski had three points on the night, including two goals for the New York Rangers, with Urko Vaakanainen, J.T. Miller and Matt Rempe getting the other tallies. Alexander Romanov replied for the New York Islanders.

Here’s a closer look at the three most impressive New York Rangers players from their big win on Tuesday night over the New York Islanders.

3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 5-1 win over New York Islanders

#3. Urho Vaakanainen

Ad

Trending

Urho Vaakanainen came over in the Jacob Trouba trade from the Anaheim Ducks. Since joining the Rangers, Vaakanainen’s game has steadily improved. On Tuesday night, Vaakanainen impressed as he registered three points (1G, 2A), helping the Rangers down their crosstown rivals.

Here’s a look at Vaakanainen’s tally:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The shot from the top of the circle beat Ilya Sorokin through a maze of sticks and players in front of him. Vaakanainen’s performance earned him the game’s first star.

#2. Jonny Brodzinski

Jonny Brodzinski has been a welcome revelation for the New York Rangers this season. He entered Tuesday night’s contest with four goals. Brodzinski added to that total, notching two in the first period. His multi-goal effort put the Rangers ahead for good.

Ad

Here’s a look at Brodzinksi’s first goal of the night, the eventual game-winner:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brodzinski took a pass from Braden Schneider and let go a one-timer that appeared to hit Islanders’ defenseman Ryan Pulock, deflecting past Sorokin. With Matt Rempe also wreaking havoc in front of the net, the shot was able to get through.

All told, Brodzinski ended the night with three points (2G, 1A), earning him the game’s second star.

#1. Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin was at the top of his game on Tuesday night. The Islanders put 37 shots on goal. But Shesterkin turned away 36, giving the Rangers the goaltending they have become accustomed to from the Russian netminder.

Ad

In the end, the Islanders outshot the Rangers 37-18, but the difference was noticeable on the scoreboard. The Islanders just could not solve Shesterkin, despite getting several scoring chances down the stretch. Shesterkin earned the game’s third star.

The Rangers will get a couple of days off to recalibrate before hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Friday night in what should be a highly entertaining Original Six matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles