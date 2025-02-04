3 most impressive Ottawa Senators from 5-2 victory over Nashville Predators feat. Adam Gaudette 

The Ottawa Senators rolled into Music City on Monday for a game against the Nashville Predators, which was coincidentally the only game the National Hockey League had scheduled.

The Senators entered the contest hoping to secure their fifth straight victory, while the Predators hoped for a late-season push that would make their record more respectable. But the Senators came out on top, winning by a 5-2 final score at Bridgestone Arena.

The game started in Nashville's favor, as Filip Forsberg scored the opening goal in just under four minutes. However, the Senators returned the favor with a pair of goals from Adam Gaudette and Jake Sanderson to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Both teams failed to score in the game's middle frame, setting up a tense third period. First-year Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault knotted the score at 2-2 early in the third with his 16th goal, but the Senators responded with a trio of goals from Shane Pinto, David Perron and Ridly Grieg to seize the victory.

Perron's goal was his first as a member of the Senators, while Grieg's was scored into the open net. Anton Forsberg made 25 saves in a winning effort for the Senators, while Juuse Saros made 34 saves for the Predators.

3 most impressive Ottawa Senators from 5-2 victory over Nashville Predators

#1. Adam Gaudette

Having already established a new career-high in goals this season with Ottawa, Gaudette added to that total with his 16th goal against the Predators while also adding an assist.

He also finished the game with a +2 rating.

#2. David Perron

It's been a difficult first season with the Senators for David Perron, who had spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. The Senators offered him $4 million annually over two years, a deal that he couldn't refuse.

However, he's missed considerable time this season due to an injury and a personal family situation when his young child required life-saving surgery.

His veteran leadership is a net positive for the Senators, and he contributed to Monday's win with a goal and an assist.

#3. Brady Tkachuk

The physical Senators captain, who recently broke a lengthy goalless drought, racked up a pair of assists as part of Ottawa's win on Monday and was also credited with a hit.

