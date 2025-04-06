  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 3 most impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from 5-3 win over Dallas Stars feat. Sidney Crosby

3 most impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from 5-3 win over Dallas Stars feat. Sidney Crosby

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Apr 06, 2025 01:34 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
3 most impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from 5-3 win over Dallas Stars feat. Sidney Crosby. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled off an impressive come-from-behind victory against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, defeating the Lone Star club 5-3 at the American Airlines Center. The Penguins tallied three unanswered goals in the third period to turn the tables on a 3-2 deficit.

Ad

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby led the way with a hat trick, reaching the 30-goal mark on the season. Bryan Rust and Blake Lizzote got the other goals for the Penguins. Meanwhile, Evgenii Dadonov notched a hat trick in the losing effort for the Dallas Stars.

So, let’s look at the three most impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from their 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon.

3 most impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from win over Dallas Stars

#3 Tristan Jarry

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goaltender Tristan Jarry had a solid bounce-back against the Stars. Jarry has had a string of shaky outings, which have resulted in lopsided losses for the Penguins.

But on Saturday afternoon, Jarry was on top of his game, stopping 21 of 24 shots. While he wasn’t overly tested throughout the game, the solid effort is likely a confidence booster for the 29-year-old netminder as the season winds down.

Jarry earned his 14th win of the season and got back in the win column after surrendering five goals in his last outing against the St. Louis Blues.

Ad

#2 Bryan Rust

Bryan Rust has scored 28 goals and 58 points in 66 games this season. On Saturday afternoon, Rust scored a goal, his 200th career tally, while racking up a plus-3 rating in slightly over 18 minutes of ice time across 24 shifts.

Ad

Rust remains one of the most reliable Penguins players in a disappointing season that has yielded some positives.

#1 Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby had a tremendous game against the Stars. The Penguins captain registered a hat trick and racked an assist for four points in Saturday's tilt.

Crosby opened the scoring in the first period with a power play goal. Then, he tied the game at two with this beauty early in the third period.

Ad
Ad

Crosby then added his third goal of the game, an empty-netter, to seal the victory. The goal was also Crosby’s 30th of the season.

The Penguins will be back on the ice on Sunday evening against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first leg of a home-and-home set as both clubs play their remaining games.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी