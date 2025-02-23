3 most impressive players from Montreal Canadiens' 5-2 win over Ottawa Senators feat. Patrik Laine

The Montreal Canadiens pulled out a crucial 5-2 over their Atlantic Division rivals, the Ottawa Senators, on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre. The Habs jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Senators tied the game.

The Habs, though, pulled away with three-straight goals to win the game and pull to within five points of the Senators in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine (PPG), Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky scored for the Montreal Canadiens, while Jake Sanderson and Tim Stutzle scored for the Ottawa Senators.

On that note, here’s a look at the three most impressive players in the Montreal Canadiens' win over the Ottawa Senators.

Three most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from win over the Ottawa Senators

#3 Nick Suzuki

The Montreal Canadiens captain had a solid night, notching up two assists. Nick Suzuki’s performance was critical, as the Canadiens needed to get their offense going amid a three-game skid.

Suzuki played 16:15 over 22 shifts, getting one shot on goal. He ended the night a plus-1 while showing solid play at both ends of the ice. Suzuki has steadily grown into a reliable two-way forward, capable of playing in any situation.

#2 Samuel Montembeault

Montreal Canadiens starting netminder Samuel Montembeault had a solid outing against the Senators, stopping 25-of-27 shots. Montembeault’s performance was critical, as the Habs have needed reliable goaltending throughout the season.

Montembeault was particularly solid in the third period as the Habs put the clamps on the game. The Senators outshot the Habs 9-8 in the final frame, with Montembeault holding the fort.

The Habs’ No. 1 goalie has largely been steady in goal for Montreal, but a recent string of subpar performances has sunk the Habs in the standings. Nevertheless, Montembeault’s performance was a step in the right direction for Montreal.

#1 Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine was money in the bank for the Habs, notching up his 13th goal of the season. Laine’s power play goal was the difference-maker as the Canadiens got a 3-2 lead heading into the first intermission.

Here’s a look at Laine's goal:

Laine buried a cross-ice pass from Lane Hutson to give the Canadiens a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Laine, despite injuries this season, looks to be having a solid bounce-back season. He's on his way to a 20-goal campaign, which would be a fantastic way of getting his career back on track.

The Habs will be counting on Laine to continue delivering this season as they look to emerge from their rebuild and fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

