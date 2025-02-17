3 most impressive Team Canada players from 5-3 win over Team Finland feat. Nathan MacKinnon

The Four Nations Face-Off tournament has officially shifted to Boston's TD Garden after the first half of the tournament was played at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Ad

Team Canada, still stinging from their 3-1 setback at the hands of Team USA on Saturday night, came into Monday's game against Team Finland with something to prove.

Right from the get-go, it was apparent that Team Canada had revenge on their minds as they raced out to a 4-0 lead. But things got far too uncomfortable for them, as Team Finland managed to make Canadian fans everywhere sweat by cutting the lead to a single goal late in regulation.

Ad

Trending

Team Canada eventually held on for a 5-3 victory to set up a rematch against Team USA.

The scoring in the opening 20 minutes of play came early and often for Team Canada, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Brayden Point.

Just over five minutes into the second period, the lead was increased for Team Canada to 4-0 thanks to the second goal of the game from MacKinnon; they took the 4-0 lead into the second intermission.

Ad

However, Team Finland refused to go down without a fight and made things dangerously uncomfortable for Team Canada.

Esa Lindell scored just past the midway point of the third period to cut the deficit to three goals. Mikael Granlund, Lindell's new teammate with the Dallas Stars, then scored twice inside a minute to cut the lead to a single goal.

But despite pressing for the tying marker, Team Finland fell just short. Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby sealed the win with an empty net goal, giving them a major sigh of relief.

Ad

3 most impressive Team Canada players from 5-3 win over Team Finland

#1. Nathan MacKinnon

The Colorado Avalanche forward, who scored Canada's opening goal in their first tournament game against Sweden last week, scored twice against Finland and increased his goal total to three so far.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Appropriately, he was named the Player of the Game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Connor McDavid

The captain of the Edmonton Oilers made his presence felt in a major way by opening the scoring with his second goal of the tournament just over five minutes after the opening puck drop.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also finished with an assist, a +2 rating, and had three shots.

#3. Sam Reinhart

The Florida Panthers forward, who helped foil McDavid's dreams of a Stanley Cup win in last season's playoffs, racked up three assists as part of the win; they were his first three assists of the tournament.

He finished with a +3 rating and also dished out three hits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles