3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their 2-0 Game 6 win over Florida Panthers feat. Auston Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs redeemed themselves after Game 5’s blowout loss, winning Game 6 2-0 to force a Game 7 on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena.
Auston Matthews and Max Pacioretty scored in the third period to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs past a flat Panthers squad that just couldn’t get much going.
The score could have been much worse for Florida if not for Sergei Bobrovsky’s strong game.
So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their Game 6 win on Friday night at Amerant Bank Arena.
3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from Game 6 over Florida Panthers
#3 Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty has been a revelation for the Toronto Maple Leafs this postseason. After missing much of the second half of the regular season, Pacioretty found himself in the lineup for Game 3 in the Ottawa series.
Since then, he’s been money in the bank. That effort was on full display as Pacioretty got his third playoff goal at the 14:17 mark of the third period.
Here’s a look at the tally:
Pacioretty’s goal left an already quiet Amerant Bank Arena dead silent. Pacioretty’s heroics have proven the veteran forward has plenty of gas left in the tank.
#2 Joseph Woll
What a way for Joseph Woll to redeem himself following his dismal performance in Game 5. The Leafs’ netminder stopped all 22 shots he faced on the night, surviving a third-period onslaught as the Panthers frantically tried to get the equalizer.
Woll’s bounce-back game is a testament to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie’s resilience. With his confidence running high, Woll could be the player to watch in Sunday night’s Game 7.
#1 Auston Matthews
Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has been the subject of criticism regarding his lack of goal-scoring output during the second-round series with the Panthers.
But Matthews found the best time to get his first goal of the series, breaking a scoreless deadlock in the third period.
Here’s a look at Auston Matthews’ first goal of the series:
Matthews took a pass from Mitch Marner and rifled a shot right between Bobrovsky’s legs. The puck found the back of the net and proved to be the game-winner.
The look of relief and determination on Matthews’ face said it all as the Toronto captain capped off one of his best games this postseason.
With the win, the Leafs and Panthers will face off in a winner-take-all Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night with a ticket to meet the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final on the line.
