3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-1 win over Seattle Kraken feat. Anthony Stolarz

The Toronto Maple Leafs won their third straight game on Thursday night, getting a hard-fought 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. The loss resulted in the Kraken's third loss in a row.

Philippe Myers, Bobby McMann (PPG) and Matthew Knies scored for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Eeli Tolvanen broke the shutout for the Seattle Kraken with a third-period goal. Joey Daccord made 30 saves for the Kraken in the losing effort.

Let’s take a closer look at the three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from win over Seattle Kraken

#3 Auston Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain had a strong showing despite recording just one assist in the game. He logged a total of 22:41 of ice time, including nearly five minutes on the penalty kill. He registered six shots on goal and won nearly 67% of his faceoffs.

Matthews’ most important contribution came on Matthew Knies’ 21st goal of the season. Here’s a look at the goal:

The goal gave the Maple Leafs a crucial lead that helped the team secure their 33rd win of the season.

#2 Bobby McMann

Bobby McMann scored his 17th goal of the season on a power play that proved to be the game-winner on Thursday night. The goal came on a shot-pass from Morgan Rielly which McMann redirected for the goal.

Here’s a look at it:

The goal puts McMann on track for his first 20-goal season in the NHL. Despite limited ice time, McMann played a solid game, recording three shots on goal in 12:37 of total ice time, including 1:39 on the power play. McMann remains a positive presence for the Maple Leafs, consistently contributing wherever the team places him in the lineup.

#1 Anthony Stolarz

Anthony Stolarz made his first start since Dec. 12, when he suffered a knee injury against the Anaheim Ducks. Stolarz did not show any signs of rust, making 27 saves to shut down the Kraken.

While the Maple Leafs played solidly in front of him, Stolarz did his part, carrying a shutout bid into the third period before the Kraken finally ended it.

Overall, Stolarz looks to provide Leafs’ starter Joseph Woll with much-needed support as the team heads down the final stretch of the season. His efforts earned him the game’s first star.

The Maple Leafs will have a break on Friday before concluding their West Coast road trip against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

