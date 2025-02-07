McMann game-winner, Stolarz’s 27 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 3-1 over Seattle Kraken

The Toronto Maple Leafs overcame the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, notching a 3-1 win at the Climate Pledge Arena. With the victory, the Maple Leafs have now won three in a row, while Seattle has dropped three consecutive games.

Philippe Myers, Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies scored for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Eeli Tolvanen got the Seattle Kraken on the board in the third period, ending Anthony Stolarz’s shutout bid. Joey Daccord stood tall in goal for the Kraken, making 30 saves.

Let’s take a look at the three key reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs won 3-1 over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won over Seattle Kraken

#3 Maple Leafs scored twice in the first period

The Toronto Maple Leafs rode a strong first period, scoring two goals to take a 2-0 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes. Philippe Myers got his first goal of the season on assists from John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

Myers’ point shot got through cleanly but was redirected by Matty Beniers in front of Daccord, finding the back of the net. The two-goal outburst in the second was enough to power the Maple Leafs past the Kraken for their 33rd win of the season.

#2 McMann game-winner

Bobby McMann continued his strong season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, notching his 17th goal of the year during a power play. Morgan Rielly and Max Domi provided the assists for the crucial goal, which turned out to be the game-winner. This goal sets McMann on track to surpass the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.

The goal came from a shot-pass by Rielly from the high slot. More importantly, the Leafs capitalized on a double minor for high-sticking given to Chandler Stephenson. The power play tally came from the second unit, which is another encouraging sign for the Maple Leafs.

#1 Stolarz’s 27 saves

Anthony Stolarz returned from injury and picked up right where he left off. Stolarz had been sidelined since Dec. 12, when he suffered a knee injury against the Anaheim Ducks.

Stolarz looked sharp in his return to the ice, making 27 saves against the Kraken. He carried a shutout bid into the third period, which was eventually broken by the Kraken. The Leafs held back the Kraken’s late push to tie the game, securing the win in the process.

The Maple Leafs will have Friday off before ending their West Coast trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

