NHL insider ruffles Toronto Maple Leafs trade rumors with $15,000,000 Max Domi's piling offensive struggles

The rumors surrounding Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi are intensifying due to his ongoing offensive struggles.

Expectations were high that Domi's performance from the previous season and playoffs would carry over into this year. However, in his second season with the club and the first year of his contract, Domi has been underwhelming and has had minimal impact on the ice.

Players like Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann have outperformed Domi this season, making it clear that the Toronto Maple Leafs require an upgrade on their third line.

Trending

On Thursday, insider Frank Servalli of Daily Faceoff shared his thoughts about Max Domi's situation, highlighting that the third line has been ineffective, despite McMann's strong performance.

"What's gonna be really interesting moving forward is Max Domi. That third line has been no good. It's been one of the most lifeless in the league, and that's with Bobby McMann on it right now, having a great season," Seravalli said.

"They've got to figure something out, and it's really unfortunate for Max. Domi, a guy who had played on a series of one-year deals finally gets the term in the place that he wants to be with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and now he's not pulling his weight. That's tough," he added.

Servalli noted that the Toronto Maple Leafs' primary focus is to reinvent their third line as they approach the trade deadline.

Max Domi joined the Leafs as a free agent in 2023, signing a one-year, $3 million deal. Following his impressive first season with the club, the Leafs extended Domi to a four-year, $3.75 million (AAV) extension. The 29-year-old has racked up 19 points through three goals and 16 assists this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs linked to St. Louis Blues captain

The Maple Leafs are looking for a center in the market to bolster their offensive depth. One player that has been linked to the Leafs is St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn.

Expand Tweet

According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, Blues GM Doug Armstrong could take an aggressive approach in the market and may initiate talks, especially with top teams like the Leafs that are seeking a center.

However, any trade would require a significant return, and it remains uncertain if any team is ready to meet that demand. Schenn has racked up 30 points and 11 goals this season.

Also Read: NHL trade rumors: Insider links Toronto Maple Leafs to $X Blues captain with franchise demanding "mammoth" return

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback