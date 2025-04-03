3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-2 win over Florida Panthers feat. Mitch Marner 

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers are nearly neck-and-neck in the Atlantic Division standings, and both teams badly want to claim the first seed to ensure home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They met one another for the third time this season on Wednesday night, with the Maple Leafs hoping to avenge their pair of losses against the Panthers earlier in the season. They did just that, earning a 3-2 victory over the Panthers at Scotiabank Arena and moving four points ahead of them in the standings. The Maple Leafs also officially clinched a playoff spot.

Neither team managed to score in the opening 20 minutes of play, but that was solved in the game's middle frame. Florida broke the ice just 1:03 after the opening puck drop of the second period with Gustav Forsling's 10th goal of the season, while the Maple Leafs responded with the tying marker from John Tavares just past the midway point; it was his 36th goal.

The Leafs then took control of the game in the third period with goals from Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies, their 24th and 26th tallies of the season, respectively.

Sam Reinhart cut the deficit to one with a power-play goal late in the third period, but the Panthers proved unable to come up with the equalizer, even with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on the bench for a sixth attacker.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-2 win over Florida Panthers

#1. Mitch Marner

On track to become one of the highest-profile forwards on the free-agent market this offseason, Marner had another strong outing for the Maple Leafs as part of the win over the Panthers.

He scored the go-ahead goal in the third period while also adding an assist, increasing his team-leading point total to 93. He's now just seven points away from reaching 100 for what would be the first time in his career.

Additionally, he also skated for 20:40 of ice time while dishing out a pair of hits.

#2. Matthew Knies

With each game that goes by, Knies continues to cement his status as one of Toronto's most valuable players up front.

He notched the game-winning goal in the third period; he powered his way past the Panthers defense and beat Bobrovsky with a backhand shot for his 26th goal of the season.

He also finished with a +2 rating in 16:44 of total ice time.

#3. Anthony Stolarz

The former Panthers goaltender, who signed with the Maple Leafs during the offseason, had a strong performance against his old teammates and denied them several prime scoring opportunities.

Among the saves he made were three stops on Sam Reinhart, five on Anton Lundell, and three each on Brad Marchand and Gustav Forsling.

