3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their 4-3 Game 2 win over Florida Panthers feat. Max Pacioretty

The Toronto Maple Leafs edged the Florida Panthers 4-3 in Game 2 of their second-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Mitch Marner got the game-winner 17 seconds after Anton Lundell tied the game for the Panthers early in the third period. The Leafs survived the late onslaught from the Panthers as they looked for the equalizer.

Max Pacioretty (PPG), William Nylander, and Max Domi scored for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Aleksander Barkov (PPG), and Brad Marchand adding the other tallies for the Florida Panthers.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their Game 2 over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from Game 2 win over Florida Panthers

#3 Morgan Rielly

Morgan Rielly is heating up at the right time for the Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs' top D-man Morgan Rielly has stepped up during the Stanley Cup playoffs after a relatively lackluster regular season.

In Game 2, Rielly notched two assists, helping the Leafs’ depth pick up the slack for the Core Four. Rielly got the main assist on Pacioretty’s power play goal in the first period and then led the rush that resulted in Max Domi’s go-ahead goal late in the second period.

Rielly is heating up at the right time. He’s notched three goals and three assists for six points in eight games this postseason. The Leafs will be counting on Rielly to drive their offense as the series heads back to Florida for Games 3 and 4.

#2 Max Domi

Speaking of Max Domi, the Toronto Maple Leafs got a crucial goal from their now fourth-line center.

Domi got his second of the postseason late in the second to give the Leafs the lead heading into the dressing room after 40 minutes.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Rielly dished the puck to former Panther Steven Lorentz who led a 2-on-1 rush with Domi. Lorentz slid the puck to Domi who buried it past Sergei Bobrovsky for the goal.

Domi has become increasingly effective this postseason, taking on a more meaningful bottom-six role as the postseason wears on.

#1 Max Pacioretty

Max Pacioretty was on IR down the stretch during the regular season. He missed the first two games as the Leafs dressed Nick Robertson on the third line.

But in Game 3 against Ottawa, Craig Berube turned to the veteran winger. And, Pacioretty has not disappointed. He ended Game 2 against the Panthers with a goal and an assist. He’s played an increasingly physical role and has provided a jolt on the second like with William Nylander and John Tavares.

Here’s a look at Pacioretty’s power play goal in the first period:

The goal tied the game at one, following the Panthers getting a power play tally of their own. Then, Pacioretty assisted on William Nylander’s goal in the second period.

Pacioretty now has six (2G, 4A) in six playoff games. Whatever ailments kept him out of the lineup earlier this season don’t appear to be an issue any longer. Moving forward, the Leafs will be counting on Pacioretty to provide significant depth scoring.

The Leafs-Panthers series will now shift to Florida for Games 3 and 4 starting on Friday night, with the Leafs looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

