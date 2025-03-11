3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-3 S/O win over Utah Hockey Club feat. Joseph Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs made their inugural visit to Salt Lake City, taking on the Utah Hockey Club on the road for the first time since they relocated from Arizona and their former identity as the Coyotes.

Ultimately, it would be the Leafs making their first trip to Delta Center a memorable, if not back and forth, one. Despite blowing a 3-0 lead, they won by a 4-3 final score via the shootout and improved to 39-22-3. The Utah Hockey Club are now 28-25-11.

Everything seemed to be going Toronto's way in the first half of the game. They took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to opening period goals from William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok. These were their 36th and 1st goals of the season respectively, and both were scored on the power-play.

Early in the second period, Toronto increased their lead to 3-0 thanks to a tally from Simon Benoit, also his first of the season.

However, the Utah Hockey Club fought their way back into the contest with three straight goals, starting with a tally from Michael Carcone; his goal was followed Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton finding the back of the net, knotting the score at 3-3 and setting up a tense third period.

With no goals scored in the final frame, both teams headed to sudden death 3x3 overtime. And after neither team could score in the extra session, a shootout was required.

Auston Matthews and Clayton Keller traded goals in the shootout before Mitch Marner notched the deciding tally:

Joseph Woll made 29 saves for the Leafs, while Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves in a losing effort for Utah.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-3 S/O win over Utah Hockey Club

#1. Joseph Woll

While the Leafs goaltender did allow three goals over the course of the night, he still turned in an impressive performance that ultimately enabled his teammates to secure both points in the standings.

He finished with 29 saves, including stopping four of five chances from Nick Schmaltz, seven shots from Dylan Guenther, and two each from Josh Doan and Logan Cooley.

#2. William Nylander

Nylander contributed a goal during regulation for the Leafs; he now leads the team with 36 total goals.

He was all over the ice for Toronto, and was also credited with a shot block.

#3. Mitch Marner

While Marner didn't score in regulation, he did notch an assist while also potting the shootout-deciding goal to give his club the extra point.

He was also second overall among all Leafs forwards in ice time.

