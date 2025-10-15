  • home icon
  3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 7-4 win over Nashville Predators ft. Auston Matthews

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 7-4 win over Nashville Predators ft. Auston Matthews

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:03 GMT
The Toronto Maple Leafs got back in the win column with a big win at home over the Nashville Predators at home on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs snapped a two-game skid, while playing on back-to-back nights.

Goalie Cayden Primeau got his first win as a Leaf, after drawing the start on the second game of the back-to-back set.

Auston Matthews led the way with two goals. John Tavares, William Nylander (EN), Jake McCabe, Bobby McMann, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had the other tallies for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Rookie Easton Cowan got his first point, while Matthew Knies notched three helpers.

Michael McCarron, Erik Haula, Nick Perbix, and Roman Josi replied for the Nashville Predators.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their big win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from win over Nashville Predators

#3 Cayden Primeau

The Toronto Maple Leafs claimed Cayden Primeau off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes to backup incumbent Anthony Stolarz. After Stolarz started the team’s first three games, Primeau got the start on Tuesday night.

While Primeau didn’t exactly have a stellar performance, he played well enough to keep the Leafs in the game, especially during the second period. Toronto took a 2-0 lead into the middle frame and proceeded to give up two goals.

But Primeau held the fort and bought his teammates enough time to get the lead back. While the Preds pushed late in the game, Primeau did enough to secure the win.

#2 Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies had three assists on the night for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The prettiest one came on a give-and-go with Auston Matthews in the third period.

Here’s a look at the tally:

Knies took the pass from Matthews and completely broke Predators’ goalie Justus Annunen’s back by returning the pass to Matthews, who did not miss.

His efforts were crucial in helping the Leafs secure a much-needed win.

#1 Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews has seemingly recovered his scoring touch. He’s got three goals in four games, even if two of them are empty-netters.

Matthews scored two crucial third-period goals to secure the win for the Maple Leafs. Most importantly, his empty-net tally was a combination of hard work from John Tavares and nifty hand-eye coordination on Matthews’ part.

The Maple Leafs will be back in action on Thursday night as they host the New York Rangers in an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

