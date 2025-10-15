3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 7-4 win over Nashville Predators ft. Auston Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs got back in the win column with a big win at home over the Nashville Predators at home on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs snapped a two-game skid, while playing on back-to-back nights.Goalie Cayden Primeau got his first win as a Leaf, after drawing the start on the second game of the back-to-back set.Auston Matthews led the way with two goals. John Tavares, William Nylander (EN), Jake McCabe, Bobby McMann, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had the other tallies for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Rookie Easton Cowan got his first point, while Matthew Knies notched three helpers.Michael McCarron, Erik Haula, Nick Perbix, and Roman Josi replied for the Nashville Predators.So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their big win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from win over Nashville Predators#3 Cayden PrimeauThe Toronto Maple Leafs claimed Cayden Primeau off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes to backup incumbent Anthony Stolarz. After Stolarz started the team’s first three games, Primeau got the start on Tuesday night.While Primeau didn’t exactly have a stellar performance, he played well enough to keep the Leafs in the game, especially during the second period. Toronto took a 2-0 lead into the middle frame and proceeded to give up two goals.But Primeau held the fort and bought his teammates enough time to get the lead back. While the Preds pushed late in the game, Primeau did enough to secure the win.#2 Matthew KniesMatthew Knies had three assists on the night for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The prettiest one came on a give-and-go with Auston Matthews in the third period.Here’s a look at the tally:Knies took the pass from Matthews and completely broke Predators’ goalie Justus Annunen’s back by returning the pass to Matthews, who did not miss.His efforts were crucial in helping the Leafs secure a much-needed win.#1 Auston MatthewsAuston Matthews has seemingly recovered his scoring touch. He’s got three goals in four games, even if two of them are empty-netters.Matthews scored two crucial third-period goals to secure the win for the Maple Leafs. Most importantly, his empty-net tally was a combination of hard work from John Tavares and nifty hand-eye coordination on Matthews’ part.The Maple Leafs will be back in action on Thursday night as they host the New York Rangers in an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena.