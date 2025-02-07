3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 2-1 OT win over San Jose Sharks feat. Thatcher Demko

The Vancouver Canucks notched a hard-fought 2-1 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at the SAP Center. The Canucks got an overtime penalty shot goal, lifting them past San Jose for their 25th win of the season. The loss was the Sharks’ fourth in a row.

Dakota Joshua (PPG) and Drew O’Connor (PS) scored for Vancouver. Meanwhile, Tyler Toffoli scored his 20th of the season for San Jose.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from their overtime win over the San Jose Sharks.

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players in OT win over San Jose Sharks

#3 Dakota Joshua

Dakota Joshua broke an 11-game goalless drought, notching his third of the season. The goal came right as a Vancouver Canucks power play expired, giving the Canucks the lead midway through the third.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Overall, Joshua had a strong game, hitting the ice for 19 shifts totaling 14:56 of ice time to go with two shots on goal. He delivered three hits and won every faceoff he took. Joshua’s strong performance from the third line has given the Canucks a solid bottom-six presence this season.

#2 Drew O’Connor

Drew O’Connor scored his second goal for the Vancouver Canucks since coming over in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins. His goal on Thursday night was huge as it lifted the Canucks past the Sharks. But this was no ordinary overtime game-winner. O’Connor scored following a hooking call on Sharks rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini.

The on-ice officials awarded the penalty shot instead of calling it a minor penalty. O’Connor made no mistake and buried the puck past Vitek Vanecek.

Here’s a look:

O’Connor fooled Vanecek by slowing up as he approached the net and then fired a wicked snap shot past the Sharks goalie. The goal gave the Canucks the two points and earned O’Connor the game’s first star.

#1 Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko was money in the bank for the Canucks as he made 33 saves for the win. Thursday night’s performance came on the heels of a 3-0 shutout against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night, showing that Demko is an elite goalie despite injury concerns this season.

While Demko did not earn a star for his performance in the game, he was the Canucks’ most impressive player, especially as the Sharks outshot them 16-3 in the third period.

The Canucks will have Friday off before hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night as the Leafs wrap up their West Coast swing.

