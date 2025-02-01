Penguins GM Kyle Dubas makes his thoughts clear behind Canucks trade involving $20,125,875 star Drew O’Connor

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas traded Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. In return, the team received a conditional 2025 first-round pick, Danton Heinen, Vincent Desharnais and Melvin Fernstrom. Dubas said that the trade helps the team add young players and draft picks.

"We continue to stockpile younger players and picks," Dubas said on Saturday, via The Athletic's Rob Rossi.

The Penguins have 29 draft picks over the next three years, including four in the first round. No other NHL team has more picks during that span.

Rossi reported that talks with Vancouver about Pettersson had been going on "for a while." Dubas confirmed that the Canucks told him they were getting another asset in the trade.

Pettersson is in the fourth year of his five-year $20,125,875 contract. He has been a steady defenseman, known for his smart play and puck movement. He has spent most of his NHL career with Pittsburgh after being traded from Anaheim in 2018 while O’Connor has shown potential as a depth forward and could have a bigger role in Vancouver.

Dubas added that it was not easy to trade two long-time players. He praised them for their hard work and professionalism.

“Moving two long-time Penguins is never an easy decision,” Dubas said on Friday, via NHL.com, “Marcus and Drew have competed day-in and day-out for the organization since the day they arrived. Both players are high-quality people, highly competitive players and zero maintenance for their fellow teammates and the staff of the Penguins.”

Both players will help the Canucks who earlier traded forward J.T. Miller to the NY Rangers.

Kyle Dubas is focused on his plans to bring some young players into the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed Sidney Crosby for the next two seasons and are aiming to bring some young players into their lineup. They want to change their veteran team status due to the presence of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, one of the longest-tenured trios in the league.

Dubas has made it clear that the trade fits the team’s plan to get younger and build for the future.

“Tonight’s trade continues to move us in the direction set one year ago which is to continue to add young prospects, young players, and draft capital to the Penguins as we chart our course to return the club back into contention as urgently as possible,” Dubas said, via NHL.com.

Melvin Fernstrom was a third-round pick in the 2024 draft and is playing in Sweden’s top league. Dubas said that Fernstrom was a highly rated prospect and a good addition to the team.

"The addition of Melvin Fernstrom also gives us a prospect that was highly regarded at the 2024 NHL draft, and the Rangers’ first-round draft pick provides us with another strong asset that we can use to acquire an elite young player in the draft or via trade,” Dubas said.

The Penguins are last in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 21-24-8.

