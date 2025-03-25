3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-3 S/O win over New Jersey Devils feat. Pius Suter

The Vancouver Canucks are desperately trying to pick up as many points as they can as the 2024-25 NHL regular season comes to a close. Right now, they're facing the real and disappointing possibility of failing to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs just one season after winning the Pacific Division crown in 2023-24.

They found themselves matched up against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday night with a prime chance to gain ground in the standings.

And thanks to some late-game heroics, they managed to do just that. The Canucks seized a dramatic 4-3 win over the Devils via the shootout thanks to a pair of goals from forward Pius Suter, helping keep their postseason chances alive and improving to 33-26-12.

It was Suter who opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first period for the Canucks with his 21st goal of the season.

New Jersey responded at the midway points of both the second and third periods with a pair of goals from Timo Meier, giving them a 2-1 lead.

Both teams then traded goals resulting in a 3-2 Devils lead, as Jonathan Lekkerimaki tallied for Vancouver while Erik Haula scored for New Jersey.

The Canucks pulled goaltender Thatcher Demko late in regulation for a sixth skater, and the gamble from coach Rick Tocchet paid off as Suter knotted the score at 3-3 with 36 seconds left.

Neither team scored in overtime, setting up the shootout. After multiple rounds, it was Lekkerimaki scoring his unofficial second goal of the night that served as the shootout winner, causing goaltender Jacob Markstrom to break his stick in disgust.

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-3 S/O win over New Jersey Devils

#1. Pius Suter

The Canucks need clutch performances right now, and it was Suter who obliged in crunch time.

Not only did he open the scoring, but he guaranteed his club at least a valuable point in the standings with the game-tying goal late in the third period. He also finished with a +2 rating while firing a total of six shots on goal.

#2. Jonathan Lekkerimaki

The rookie forward, playing in just his 19th game at the NHL level, made a considerable impact for his club.

He scored in regulation for his third-career goal, while also notching the game-winner in the shootout.

#3. Thatcher Demko

Making a rare start for the Canucks in what has been an injury-plagued season, this win should go a long way toward Demko building his confidence back up.

He made several key saves as part of the win over the Devils, which included three saves on Paul Cotter and a pair of saves on both Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt. His stop on Cotter on a two-on-one break in overtime was particularly noteworthy:

The Vancouver Canucks will look to keep their winning momentum going when they face the New York Islanders next at UBS Arena on Wednesday.

