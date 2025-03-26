3 most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 3-2 OT win over Washington Capitals feat. Nikolaj Ehlers

The Winnipeg Jets got a 3-2 win in overtime over the Washington Capitals in a clash of the league’s top two teams on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre. With the win, the Jets punched their ticket to the postseason.

Josh Morrisey, Mason Appleton and Nikolaj Ehlers got the goals for the Winnipeg Jets, while Alex Ovechkin moved one step closer to catching Wayne Gretzky with his 36th of the season. Andrew Mangiapane got the other goal for the Washington Capitals.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from their overtime win over the Washington Capitals:

Three most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from overtime win over the Washington Capitals

#3 Mason Appleton

Mason Appleton scored his ninth of the season for the Winnipeg Jets, giving them a 2-1 lead late in the second period. While the Capitals tied the game, the goal, nonetheless, put the Jets ahead after 20 minutes.

Here’s a look at Appleton's goal:

Appleton fired a rocket over Logan Thompson’s right shoulder as the clock ticked away in the second period. For his efforts, Appleton got the game’s second star.

#2 Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck was once again a difference-maker for the Winnipeg Jets. The Vezina Trophy candidate stopped 27-of-29 shots. He was solid throughout the game, especially in the third period, as the Capitals outshot the Jets 11-9.

Hellebuyck continues to give the Jets tremendous goaltending, becoming the team’s most valuable player this season.

#1 Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers has had another terrific season for the Jets and is poised to break past last season’s career highs.

On Tuesday, Ehlers played the role of hero, as he scored the game-winner at the 1:28 mark of the extra frame, burying his 24th of the season.

Here’s a look at Ehlers' strike:

Nikolaj Ehlers took a stretch pass from Dylan Samberg and streaked up the right side of the ice. He found himself in a foot race with Tom Wilson, who was a step too late. Ehlers had all the time in the world to bury the shot past Logan Thompson for the game-winner. For his efforts, Ehlers got the game's first star.

The win gave the Jets 102 points on the season, all but assuring first place in the Central Division. The Jets will be off until Friday night when they host another Metro Division team, the New Jersey Devils.

