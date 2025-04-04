3 most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 4-0 shutout win over Vegas Golden Knights feat. Eric Comrie 

The Winnipeg Jets are the National Hockey League's best team, and they demonstrated why on Thursday night in Sin City. They earned a convincing and decisive 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights to improve to 52-20-4; Vegas, the top team in the Pacific Division, is now 45-22-8.

Ad

Both Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets in the opening 20 minutes of play, opening up a 2-0 lead, which they took into the first intermission.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Scheifele's goal was the 799th point of his NHL career; he's now a single point away from 800.

The Jets then continued their strong outing, increasing their lead to 4-0 thanks to goals from Colin Miller in the second period and another from Cole Perfetti late in the third period.

Jets goaltender Eric Comrie was right on the money for all 60 minutes, denying every shot that Vegas threw his way; meanwhile, Adin Hill stopped 16 of 19 shots before giving way to Akira Schmid for the final 20 minutes.

Ad

3 most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 4-0 shutout win over Vegas Golden Knights

#1. Eric Comrie

The Jets goaltender, who is in his third tour of duty with the franchise, may as well have been vintage Connor Hellebuyck in goal against Vegas on Thursday night.

He stopped all 26 shots that the Golden Knights fired his way, including all four attempts from Jack Eichel, three from Tanner Pearson, and two each from Mark Stone, Brett Howden and Pavel Dorofeyev.

Ad

He finished with a perfect save percentage of 1.000%. It was also his third career shutout.

#2. Mark Scheifele

The second-leading goal scoring forward on the Jets roster, Scheifele showed why against the powerful Golden Knights on Thursday in hostile territory.

His first-period goal was his 37th of the season, good for second overall on the Jets behind teammate Kyle Connor's 38 goals.

Additionally, he skated in 20:14 of ice time, which was the most of any Winnipeg forward; he also finished with a +1 rating.

Ad

#3. Nino Niederreiter

The veteran forward, who the Jets are hoping can be one of the final pieces of their championship puzzle, didn't score but did finish with a team-high two points, both assists.

Despite not scoring, he did also finish with a team-high five shots on goal while dishing out three hits on 16:30 of ice time.

With his pair of assists, he now has 20 on the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama