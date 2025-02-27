3 most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 4-1 win over Ottawa Senators feat. Mark Scheifele 

The Winnipeg Jets downed the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday night. With the victory, the Jets continue to roll. The club has now extended their winning streak to 11 games. The Senators have now lost five in a row.

Cole Perfetti, Mason Appleton, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele (EN) scored for the Jets. Meanwhile, Thomas Chabot got the Senators on the board with his fifth goal of the season.

Here’s a closer look at the three most impressive Winnipeg players from their win over Ottawa on Wednesday night.

3 most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 4-1 win over Ottawa Senators

#3. Connor Hellebuyck

It was just another day at the office for starting netminder Connor Hellebuyck. He stopped 24 of 25 shots on the night, giving up a single tally in the second period.

Beyond that, Hellebuyck had a quiet night as he did not need to face a barrage of shots. In the end, the Jets outshot the Sens 40-25, allowing him to have an easier effort compared to other games.

Wednesday night’s win was Hellebuyck’s 36th of the season, outpacing other goalies in the league and further cementing his case for this year’s Vezina.

#2. Kyle Connor

Kyle Connor had another good game for Winnipeg, registering a goal and an assist. Connor’s second-period marker was his 31st of the season, which put the Jets up 3-0.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Connor beat Linus Ullmark from a seemingly impossible angle, following a scramble in the front of the Senators’ goal. The puck made its way through, showcasing Connor’s impeccable aim. The goal provided the Jets with crucial insurance as the Sens would get on the board later in the second period.

The Jets winger is now up to 31 goals and 42 assists on the season for 72 points in 58 games. He’s on pace to break his career high of 93 points set in the 2021-22 season.

#1. Mark Scheifele

Mark Scheifele continues his resurgent season, adding two points on the night. He had a goal and an assist for the Jets on the night. His 33rd goal of the season was an empty-netter that sealed the victory with a little under three minutes to go in the game.

The Senators pulled the goalie hoping to get back in the game. Instead, Scheifele picked up the puck and dashed any hopes the Senators had of getting back into the game.

The Jets will look to extend their winning streak as they face the Nashville Predators next at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night.

