3 most interesting storylines to watch out for as Maple Leafs training camp begins for 2025-26 NHL season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to open training camp ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season.
The Maple Leafs won the division last year but were eliminated in the second round by the Florida Panthers. The offseason saw plenty of changes as Mitch Marner went to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Ahead of training camp, here are three storylines to watch for the Maple Leafs.
3 most interesting storylines for Maple Leafs training camp
#1, Who replaces Mitch Marner
The biggest question and most interesting storyline for the Toronto Maple Leafs is who will replace Mitch Marner on the top line.
The Maple Leafs will have Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on the top line, but the right-winger spot is open.
"Again, we’re not replacing Mitch," Berube said to The Athletic. "I’m not looking at it that way. But I think it’s about trying some people at camp, for sure. I think that’s the route you gotta go and see what looks good and what fits. I think Auston and (Knies) have been a good pair here, all of last year.
"I thought they worked really well together. I think it’s a good combination there. And I’ve always worked in pairs more than lines," Berube added. "So I think Knies and Matthews are a good pair and it might be popping guys in and out of there in different situations sometimes. We gotta test it out in camp and see where we’re at."
Toronto could try out the likes of Max Domi, Mattias Maccelli, or another surprise player on the top line.
#2, Do any players get traded
Another storyline to follow is whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs make any trades.
The Maple Leafs have an excess of forwards, and the likes of Nick Robertson, David Kampf, and Calle Jarnkrok have all been mentioned in trade rumors.
With all three not having a clear path to playing time, they could be traded before opening night happens.
#3, Will Easton Cowan make the roster?
Toronto's top forward prospect, Easton Cowan, is hoping to make the roster.
Cowan can't go back to the OHL, so he will either be in the NHL or AHL this season. Cowan could take over for Marner on the top spot, but Toronto has an excess of forwards, so making the roster won't be easy.
But, if Cowan plays well, he could be on the Maple Leafs opening night roster.
